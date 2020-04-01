JEFFERSON — In a home studio with two young children in the next room, armed with a video camera donated by her dad and whatever supplies happen to be around the house, Chelsea Miller prepares to teach art to a constellation of youngsters spread out across the county.
Her students tune in asynchronously from their rooms, their kitchen tables, and their yards; from their home computers, their parents’ cell phones, or on location at the one internet “hotspot” on their property.
Miller, who ordinarily teaches on site at Sullivan Elementary School and at West Elementary School in Jefferson, is homebound like all Wisconsin teachers during the state’s mandatory school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 Wisconsin Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Miller knew this year would bring a few firsts for her, but taking school completely online is not something she had anticipated.
In conjunction with the rest of the art team district-wide, Miller was chin-deep in planning efforts as the district prepared to kick off distance learning Monday, March 30.
Even during “spring break” ahead of last week’s staff planning week, Miller had a high presence online, posting videos of hands-on-activities families could do at home, like shaving cream/food coloring art and duct tape obstacle courses to engage active young children when they couldn’t get to school — or even use the neighborhood playground.
During the planning week, Miller said, she was really busy with the rest of the art team completely restructuring what classes would look like.
“There has been a truck-ton of teamwork that has already gone into this,” the art teacher said. “The teachers in Jefferson really didn’t take a spring break. Everybody was doing their best to learn how best to teach under these new circumstances.”
Teachers met through videoconference with district officials, with colleagues in their schools, and with those in their particular subject.
“It’s been challenging, but it has been fun, too,” Miller said. “We’re really thinking outside the box.”
For Miller, maintaining equity for all students is top priority. That means really being flexible about how projects are done.
Unlike math, which can be done with pencil and paper, a calculator and computer, traditional art instruction usually requires a wide range of materials.
But now that families are stuck at home, they don’t have access to a variety of art supplies. Getting clay projects ready and firing them in a kiln is an impossibility — unless the student’s parent happens to be a potter. Traditional painting is out if there are no paints at home. And some students might not even have access to pencils and paper.
“What we’re doing as an art team is coming up with a whole heap of ideas for families so that they can use the materials they have, whatever they might be,” Miller said.
All of the teachers put in a huge amount of research ahead of Monday’s online learning kickoff as to what techniques and independent projects result in the best learning for kids.
For example, she already has been contacted by families who don’t have paper (she advised using the back of an envelope from the mail) or scissors (she advised folding paper into the desired shape rather than cutting it).
Another family, responding to an online banner-making assignment for which the posted examples used cloth, beads and buttons, turned to duct tape and cardboard instead.
With no pigment, students can still do water-on-pavement “paintings,” take a picture with a parent’s cellphone and turn in the assignment.
Longer term, she said, the district is working on ways to get supplies to those families who don’t have anything at home.
As teachers and students dip their toes into this brave new world of online learning, the process will continue to evolve, Miller said.
Despite the obvious challenges of transforming the educational system in the near-term, some “really cool” things have come out of the effort so far, Miller said.
“We’re trying to be really innovative, to give open-ended assignments that students can take in a lot of different directions. I can’t wait to see the new ways my students come up with to combine everyday things,” the teacher said.
“One thing’s for sure — we’ll all be learning, and we’ll keep looking for ways to connect,” she said.
In the meantime, while taking care of her children at home, overseeing art education for two schools, working with her colleagues to redesign their courses, and holding down the homefront, Miller also has additional responsibilities linked to her role as Elementary Teacher of the Year.
She meets regularly — via Zoom, at this point — with the other state honorees from different levels.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s been wonderful to be part of the team,” she said. “As we enter this new era, we’re looking at how we can support other teachers in our districts and across the state.”
Also as part of her role as Teacher of the Year, Miller is on the committee to select the 2021 Wisconsin Elementary Teacher of the Year.
“Seeing all of the creativity that is out there is really inspiring,” she said.
