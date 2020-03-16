MAYVILLE — The Mayville Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime member of its agency. In a statement, Mayville Lt. Ryan Toellner regretfully announced the death of Mayville Detective Dennis “Tug” Hockers.
Hockers died unexpectedly March 12 in Grand Chute. The death is under investigation by the Grand Chute Police Department and Outagamie County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No foul play is suspected.
Hockers served the City of Mayville Police Department for more than 28 years.
The Mayville Police Department is asking the community to keep Hockers’ family and friends in their thoughts and prayers, and to respect their privacy during this very difficult time.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Mayville Police Department with police services during this time.
