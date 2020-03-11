State Rep. Mark Born, R- Beaver Dam, will be hosting office hours in the next few weeks in his district. Born said the meetings are intended to provide constituents with an opportunity to ask questions and speak directly with him on issues important to them and their communities. Office hours are scheduled in Mayville, Theresa and Lomira on March 16. On March 20, he will be in Horicon, Juneau and Beaver Dam. On April 3, Born will be in Hartford, Ashippun and Iron Ridge.

March 16

9:30 a.m. — Mayville City Council Chambers

10:30 a.m. — Village of Theresa Meeting Room

11:30 a.m. — Lomira Village Hall

March 20

9:30 a.m. — Horicon City Hall Lower Meeting Room

11 a.m. — Juneau Library Board Room

2 p.m. — Beaver Dam City Council Chambers

April 3

9:30 a.m. — Hartford Council Chambers

11 a.m. — Ashippun Town Hall Conference Room

Noon — Iron Ridge Community Center

