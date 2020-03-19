New Clearview administrator hired

JUNEAU — Edward Somers will officially take the helm April 20 as director of Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said Somers brings an “experienced background in county and private sector long-term care administration.”
Somers fills the vacancy left by Deanna Wilson, who resigned from the position Jan. 17, a year after taking the job. Wilson took a position as vice president of campus operations at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Campus in Madison.
Somers had previously worked as hospital and nursing home administrator at the Brown County Treatment Center as well as the Samaritan Campus administrator in Washington County. He was also the executive director of Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc and administrator of Franciscan Villa in Milwaukee.
He holds a master of science degree in healthcare administration from Cardinal Stritch University and a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Milwaukee-Wisconsin.
His starting salary will be $137,009.60 annually plus benefits include 15 days of paid vacation for use during his first year of employment.
The Clearview Brain Injury Center (CBIC), in operation since 1991, is a 30-bed, state-certified, post-acute neuro-rehabilitation program. CBIC was the first post-acute traumatic brain injury program in the state.
Clearview also has a 46-bed program for individuals with intellectual disabilities, which can provide short-term rehabilitation, long-term residential placement or respite care. They are state and federally licensed as a facility serving individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Clearview is licensed for 236 patients.
