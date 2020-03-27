Soccer Update — At this time officals are still planning the spring soccer season. Currently they hope to start sometime in May, which is later than the April start originally planned. Everything is fluent and things seem to change multiple times a day. The coaches meeting that was originally scheduled for March 30 has been postponed.
Registrations for all leagues is being accepted and the $10 fee is being wavied for anyone still interested.
Indoor Pool & Recreational Activities Suspended - Due to COVID-19 and the protection of clients, the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department is suspending all indoor pool and recreational programing (including: open gym pickleball, archery, ballet, and fitness classes) until further notice.
Regitrations are still being accepted for recreational programming. One can register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. If forms are needed, they are available on the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us.
They can be email or mailed. Call the office at 920-262-8080 for those requests.
Senior Center Programming Activities Canceled - The senior population is more prone to illnesses; therefore, all future activities have been canceled. All Watertown Senior Center programming activities (including bingo, card games, and movies) are canceled until further notice.
Playground Equipment – Due to COVID-19 and the protection of our clients, the park playgrounds, fitness pad (Brandenstein Park), and skate park are all closed until further notice.
Nerf Darts & Dodgeball Day - Due to COVID-19, the Nerf Darts & Dodgeball Day has been canceled.
