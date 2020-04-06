JEFFERSON — Barring some unforeseen event, Anita Martin will win her county supervisor race, despite another name on the ballot next to hers.
Martin of Lake Mills is the lone candidate running for the Jefferson County Board of Supervisor District 13 seat, which includes Lake Mills Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7. And Ed Morse is not a candidate for the position, but his name is on the ballot.
Morse filed a notification of non-candidacy and is moving out of the state, according to Audrey McGraw, Jefferson County clerk. Even if he somehow gets the most votes, McGraw said, he will not win because of that filing.
“This will not effect the outcome of the election,” McGraw said. “Martin is the candidate and not Morse. It was a mistake that his name appears on the ballot.”
Morse, a current Jefferson County supervisor, who represents District 13 in the City of Lake Mills, was erroneously listed on the absentee ballots for the city.
“There was a mistake,” McGraw said. “Nobody likes to mistakes, but we’re human. We’ve made mistakes in the past.”
McGraw said there was no “foul play or funny business involved.”
She said an old template with Morse’s name on it was used during a training session and somehow his name now appears on the ballot.
“Unfortunately his name didn’t get deleted,” McGraw said.
She called the Wisconsin Elections Board and asked if the ballots needed to be reprinted, they said, “no.”
