JEFFERSON — Along with dealing with emergency measures necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the Jefferson school board on Monday advanced some maintenance projects.
The board approved contracts for the replacement of the Jefferson High School stadium lights and for the reconstruction of West Elementary School’s sidewalk and parking lot.
Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson stated that the current stadium lights have served the district for decades but are getting old, and officials have determined that they might be at risk of coming down in a severe storm.
The district received three bids for the first-stage stadium lights projects, which involves taking down the existing lights and putting up new ones.
New bids would be required for the second-stage project, which would involve the electrical hookup of the new lights.
Submitting bids for the first stage of the projects were Musco, out of Iowa, with a bid of $242,500; Qualite, out of Michigan, with a bid of $264,555, and Techline, out of Texas, with a bid of $224,670.
The school board chose to go with Musco. Even though it was not the low bid, the other bidders had not done much work in the local area and had no to few references.
“Musco had super-strong references,” Rollefson said. “They have done work in Madison, Lake Mills and Waunakee and they have stood behind the work they have done.”
Rollefson said the timeline as to when the work would be done remains flexible, taking into account the possibility that the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association might be able to rejuvenate the spring sports season at the end of the school year. If that happens, the track and field would be in use and the project would have to wait until summer.
For the elementary school paving and sidewalk project, the district received bids from PLM of Pewaukee in the amount of $161,651; Stone Coatings of Pewaukee in the amount of $172,275; and Wolf, out of Sun Prairie, in the amount of $163,277.
The board went with the low bid from PLM.
Rollefson noted that PLM has done work at several locations in the district already including the middle school, high school and Sullivan Elementary School.
As with the stadium lights project, the timing of the paving and sidewalk project is dependent on whether students are able to return to finish out their school year in the physical building at West.
In addition,the board approved a new two-year pact for the rental of Fischer Field near East Elementary School, which is used by the Blue Devils baseball team.
The district had a five-year agreement which expired in December, and that was extended until June 30, 2000.
The new two-year pact will run from July 1, 2000 through October 31, 2022.
The school board went into closed session to discuss two topics: staff non-renewals for budget purposes, and the first reading of the 2020-21 crisis plan. No action was taken.
