With social distancing on the rise and limits on the amount of people who can attend public events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Watertown is preparing for potential alterations to area voting on April 7.
According to City Clerk Elissa Friedl, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will hold a briefing Monday on COVID-19 and how it will impact voting next month. Friedl said Friday the city will not announce any changes until that briefing is completed.
Typically, this time of year would be too late to alter a city’s voting plans, however the state will be giving exceptions to some cities due to the outbreak, according to Friedl. Although there were no definitive plans to change anything as of Friday, Friedl did anticipate a change in some voting areas, specifically for District 1, where the voting area is currently housed in Marquardt Manor. With the elderly being at the highest risk for contracting the illness, this would likely need to be changed, according to Friedl.
Friedl said the city is also expecting an increase in absentee ballots. The city is not equipped with ballots quite yet, but they should be ready by some time late next week either Wednesday or Thursday, she said.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is pushing absentee voting and urging voters to register by Wednesday via mail or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.