Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland issued temporary restrictions Saturday prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people.
This was 250 people, but it was lowered to 100, she said.
She also asked that novisitors be permitted at long-term care and assisted living facilities.
McFarland said city health department staff have been working 12-hour days, seven days a week for the past two month.
“The Health Department has been actively engaged in coronavirus preparations for months, and the city recently completed an emergency event simulation and has also activated our emergency operations center,” McFarland said. “Plans are in place, key people are talking daily, and continuous updates and improvements are being made to our preparations as new information is available.”
She said this is a “team effort, and an all-hands-on-deck-moment.”
As the spread of COVID-19 continues, it is possible, even likely, that it will affect some people In Watertown in the near future. Anxiety and stress about the disease is also a significant concern, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Coping effectively with anxiety will make you, the people you care about, and our community stronger and healthier,” Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said. “In addition to taking steps to prevent infection, we should all try to help older people, children, residents with chronic diseases or mental health conditions, and others with severe anxiety find a way through the extra stress caused by this virus.”
Quest strongly recommended individuals not go to the emergency room for testing if they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms. She said anyone tested, will be subject to mandatorily isolated for a minimum of 14 days.
She also stressed to individuals to stay home when they’re sick.
“If you have a cough and a fever and you feel you need medical care contact your primary care provider directly and seek individualized medical advice,” she said.
Quest also said to avoid non-essential events, meetings and gatherings.
“When faced with a pandemic, I would rather be over-prepared and grateful later, than under-prepared and devastated,” McFarland said. “This community is a real community in every sense of the word. We come together to save our local businesses, we create grassroots fundraisers for friends and family in need, we support our local sports, music and theatre programs like they are professionals, and we look out for one another,” McFarland said. “Let’s be that example community. Let’s be proud of our willingness to set our selfishness aside, and really show what a community can do, what our community can do. Watertown will be an example community of proactive response.”
Watertown COVID-19 Information and Updates:
http://www.ci.watertown.wi.us/departments/health_department/index.php#.Xm2VAahKi70
https://www.watertownregional.com/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information
https://www.watertownregional.com/about-us/news/coronavirus
http://ci.watertown.wi.us/newsdetail_T3_R977.php#.Xm2URahKi70
https://www.watertown.k12.wi.us/emergencynotifications/COVID%20-%2019%20Announcement.pdf
Wisconsin and US COVID-19 Information and Updates:
https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/testing-in-us.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.