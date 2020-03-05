Parent teacher conferences will be held at Riverside Middle School today from 4 to 7 p.m.
Teachers and staff want to continue to build and maintain a partnership with parents as they team up to support student’s success.
One of the best ways to discuss a student’s progress is to attend parent/teacher conference. This will be the last one of the 2019-20 school year.
An interpreter will be available for convenience on Thursday. Teachers for the conferences will be located in the gym and cafeteria.
Parents can also stay connected to a student’s progress throughout the year by connecting to Skyward. It is the student records system (grades, attendance, assessments) and is regularly updated.
There is also an app for Skyward that can be downloaded on Smart phones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.