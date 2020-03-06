Body identified as missing Mayville man

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office Thursday positively identified a body discovered near the City of Mayville as 77-year-old John J. Bachhuber, who was the subject of a Silver Alert on Feb 17.
According to Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel, Bachhuber’s cause of death was identified as “hypothermia due to environmental cold exposure.”
“He was outside in the cold and died due to the exposure of the cold,” Schoebel said.
Although the body has been positively identified, the death investigation is still ongoing, according to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
“Any death investigation gets done thoroughly. We want to cross all of our t’s and dot all of our i’s,” Schmidt said.
Mayville Police Chief James Ketchem said the identification does conclude his department’s missing persons investigation as well as its Silver Alert. Although he wouldn’t confirm the reasoning for Bachhuber being in the area, Ketchem did say age was a factor.
Bachhuber’s body was discovered on a private property in the Village of Kekoskee near the City of Mayville on Monday, March 2. Dodge County Sheriff’s office responded to a call at 6:47 p.m. for a report of a body near N7548 State Highway 67 where deputies responded and found a deceased male laying in the field, Schmidt told the Times Tuesday.
Bachhuber was last seen on Highway 67 south of Mayville between 11 p.m. Feb. 15 and 12:20 a.m. Feb. 16, according to the Silver Alert.
