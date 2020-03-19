Area governments declare state of emergency over COVID-19

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments have taken action to help avoid the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, both the Dodge County Board of Supervisors and the Watertown Common Council declared their areas to be in a state of emergency. This comes after neighboring Jefferson County declared a state of an emergency on Friday.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted for its declaration of a local state of emergency due to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 which, according to the resolution, has caused and will continue to cause Dodge County and its cities, villages and townships to expend, commit and exhaust its pertinent available resources.
Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke said the county’s declaration of local state of emergency was needed in case the county requests state assistance because of COVID-19.
“It is something we need to have in place in case we need additional resources because of COVID-19,” Kottke said following the county board meeting.
The declaration authorizes the county to be able to request state resources including the assistance of the state’s Department of Health Services, Division of Public Health and other resources, to take measures to protect the health, safety and welfare of persons infected with COVID-19 and to take measures to prevent, limit, and contain potential community spread of COVID-19.
The declaration will remain in effect until the emergency conditions within the county subside, according to the resolution.
The Watertown Common Council also unanimously approved its resolution for a declaration of emergency during its meeting in City Hall. The resolution states the emergency has caused the city to extend and exhaust its pertinent resources and requests state assistance, and advises the state of the city’s emergency conditions.
The declaration will remain in effect until April 30 or an earlier time when a governing body meets and rescinds the declaration.
The resolution authorizes the city to make emergency purchases of goods, materials and services, give emergency costs to the labor force and for the mayor to waive any provisions in the employee handbook pertinent to the emergency.
As of Wednesday, there were 92 cases of COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin and none of them were in Dodge or Jefferson counties.
