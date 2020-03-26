JEFFERSON — Jefferson County has announced several parks are being closed due to high water levels, including Rock River Park in Johnson Creek, Cappie’s Landing in Watertown, and Kanow and Highway 16 Wayside parks in Ixonia.
All other Jefferson County Parks and Trails remain open to the public for walking, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation.
“Please plan accordingly, as all restrooms are closed, playgrounds are closed, wells are closed, and trash cans have been removed,” a media release from the county stated. “Please pack out what you pack in and use the parks in a safe manor. All patrons must observe the recommended safety protocol while out. Do not use parks or trails if you are not feeling well, or are in one of the high-risk health groups, or have an underlying health condition.”
The parks department asks patrons to observe social distancing recommendations and that they maintain six-foot spacing between park users and do not shake hands.
“Wash or disinfect hands regularly and do not touch your face, mouth, or eyes,” the release stated.
The Jefferson County Dog Park is one of the busiest county parks and it is imperative that people maintain the social distancing guidelines of six feet, the release said. “This park also has gated entrances and we ask people to take extra precautions when entering and exiting the park. Park staff is working to disinfect common transmission points, but they should be treated as possible transmission sites. Bring hand sanitizer or sanitizer wipes with you and use them regularly.
Park staff will continue to stock the dog waste bags at the park but do ask you to pack out your dog waste when you leave as park services will be limited.”
Addressing reservations and group activities, the county stated its officials are monitoring the situation daily and will update this page as changes come in.
At this time, all events, activities, and rentals in the Jefferson County parks through May 1 have been canceled.
Rentals or activities planned in the county parks after May 1 are still an option, but may be subject to cancellation.
If the current “Safer at Home” restrictions extend beyond May 1 and force cancellation of an event, a refund will be provided.
The parks office in the Jefferson County Courthouse is closed until further notice. In an effort to comply with the Governor’s “Safer at Home” order, staff is working remotely. Please contact the office at 920-674-7260 or email at parks@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Phone and voice mail messages will be returned as quickly as possible.
More Information on COVID-19
For the most up to date information on the COVID-19 outbreak please visit the Jefferson County Health Department at:
