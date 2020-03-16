LAKE MILLS — Two Lake Mills residents will be on the April ballot for the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education. Amy Litscher and Melissas Roglitz-Walker are seeking the seat being vacated by Dr. Richard Mason, current board president.
Citizen Advocates for Public Education will hold a School Board Candidate Forum on Wednesday, April 1 at the Lake Mills High School library from 7-8 p.m. The forum will be moderated by Steve Bower.
The forum will give interested residents the opportunity to meet Litscher and Roglitz-Walker. They will be sharing their thoughts and ideas on the greatest strengths and challenges of the district, school safety and mental health, school funding and the statewide voucher program.
The forum will be broadcast live on the CAPE Facebook page and also on the local cable access channel.
Litscher’s statement of candidacy is as follows:
“My name is Amy Litscher and am running for Lake Mills Area School District School Board. I respectfully ask for your vote and support.
“I feel our district is going in a very positive direction. This is a credit to the current outstanding staff, administration, board, students, families and community support. I am running because I want to serve. With upcoming changes and challenges, including population growth, funding issues and a new superintendent, I want to help steer decisions so that our schools continue to be ranked as one of the top academic districts in Wisconsin.
“I am a Lake Mills homeowner, a parent of a Lake Mills Middle School fifth grader, and an L-Cat alumna. Throughout my years in school in Lake Mills and in my years at Beloit College, I was fortunate to participate in music, sports, drama, forensics, clubs and service activities.
“I am a small business owner and my firm Saga Environmental and Engineering is based in downtown Lake Mills. My company is a member of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and is a sponsor of many Lake Mills Main Street events.
“I belong to Lake Mills First Congregational UCC. I am a member of the Lake Mills Rotary Club where I have served in various leadership roles including committees that helped install playground equipment and (upcoming) batting cages at Lake Mills parks. Since 2014, I have coached and assisted Lake Mills youth teams. Previously I was a member of the LMES PTO, and a voluntary assistant high school tennis coach.
“If elected, I will to do my best to learn about the issues as they arise to make the best-informed decisions possible, factoring in issues such as:
• The need to value, compensate, support, and keep the excellent staff we currently have, while wisely using the public time and money;
• The need to maintain security, while having school buildings be a community resource;
• The need to serve students who live in safe and supportive homes, as well as those coming from other circumstances;
• The need to serve students with wide array of academic, social skills, and language gifts and hurdles;
• The need to meet high academic standards, along with supporting vital co-curricular activities; and
• Those about which I have yet to learn.
“I will end as I started — I respectfully ask for your vote and support.”
Roglitz-Walker’s statement of candidacy is as follows:
“As a lifelong resident of the Lake Mills Area School District, I’ve watched our schools evolve into beacons of inspiration to other districts and communities. The district has adopted best practices, hired talented staff and built state-of-the art buildings. The staff, administration and school board have been collectively creative in strategic problem solving when budgets have run short and needs have run high. The district has developed essential partnerships with community organizations to ensure children’s unmet needs become met. And this—all of this—has been accomplished because our children’s best interests were always the impetus for action.
“I am running for the LMASD School Board because I want to ensure that we carry on that tradition of striving for educational excellence. Each of our children deserves the best educational environment our community can provide for them, both as individuals and as a collective. I believe it is imperative that we continue to identify, recognize and embrace the challenges of the whole child in order to expand opportunities, broaden access and improve outcomes for every child who passes through our district. Our children’s paths may all be different but the end goal for every one of them is their version of success.
“As a district parent, I have spent years volunteering in our classrooms. Additionally, I am in my sixth year of teaching an after school Intro to Spanish class to Lake Mills Elementary School first-fourth-graders. I am a cofounder of the LM Children’s Clothing Giveaway, a volunteer coach of the LMHS Mountain Biking Team, a co-leader of the LM Legendaries 4-H Club, a volunteer member of Jefferson County’s Children’s Community Options Program Advisory Committee and a past volunteer on the LMASD Strategic Planning Committee. These experiences have provided a unique insight into our district’s strengths, our children’s needs, and areas in which our district may be able to improve, innovate and/or inspire.
“They say it takes a village to raise a child, and our community’s continual support of our schools remains both astounding and invigorating. It would be my honor to continue to cultivate that support in innovative ways that impact and improve our kids’ education and their lives.”
The election will be April 7.
