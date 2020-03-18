Large gatherings will become even more restricted in Watertown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Watertown Department of Public Health Monday issued an order prohibiting mass gatherings of 50 people or more. A mass gathering is “any planned or spontaneous, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 50 or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time,” according to Health Officer/Director Carol Quest.
The order went into effect on starting Tuesday and will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers. Any gatherings that bring together, or are likely to bring together, 50 or fewer people in a single room or confined, enclosed space at the same time must operate at 50% of seating capacity, preserve social distancing of 6 feet between people and follow all other public health recommendations issued by the state Department of Public Health.
The order does have a few areas that are exempt from requirements, according to Quest:
- Airport
- Public, private, and charter schools only for non-instructional purposes, such as medication pick-up, childcare services, providing meals, and when operating as polling places
- Childcare locations (including those that operate within a facility that is otherwise prohibited), residential care centers, and group homes
- Hotels and motels as long as the restaurant and bar guidelines, listed below, are followed
- Military and National Guard facilities
- Law enforcement, jails, and correctional facilities, including any facility operated by the Department of Corrections, and responses to natural disasters
- Food pantries and shelter facilities, including day centers, for individuals and families
- Detoxification centers
- Residential buildings
- Shopping malls and other retail establishments where large numbers of people are present but are not generally within arm’s length of one another for more than 10 minutes
- Hospitals, medical facilities, and pharmacies
- Long-term care and assisted living facilities, as long as the facility follows all current Department of Health Services’ Recommendations for Prevention of COVID-19 in Long-Term Care and Assisted Living Facilities
- Libraries
- Senior Centers only for the service of meals as long as the requirements listed below are followed:
- 1. Preserve social distancing of 6 feet between tables, booths, bar, stools and ordering counters
2.
- Cease self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations, and buffets
3.
- Prohibit customers from self-dispensing all unpackaged foods
- Restaurants and bars as long as the requirements listed below are followed:
- 1. Operate at 50 percent of seating capacity or 50 total people, whichever is less
2.
- Preserve social distancing of 6 feet between tables, booths, bar stools and ordering counters
3.
- Cease self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations, and buffets
4.
- Prohibit customers from self-dispensing all unpackaged foods.
- Retail food establishments (grocery stores, convenience stores, farmer’s markets) as long as the requirements listed below are followed:
1. If seating is of
- fered, must operate at 50 percent of seating capacity or 50 total people, whichever is less;
2.
- Preserve social distancing of 6 feet between tables, booths, bar stools and ordering counters
3.
- Cease self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations, and buffets
4.
- Prohibit customers from self-dispensing all unpackaged foods.
- Office spaces and government service centers
- Manufacturing, processing, distribution, and production facilities
- Public transportation
- Utility facilities
- Job centers
- Facilities operated by the Wisconsin Legislature and Wisconsin Court System
Voluntary cancellation, closure or limitations on size of gathering beyond the requirements of the order are permitted. Violation or obstruction of the order is punishable by imprisonment, fines or both under state law.
The department reiterated in a press release the risk of getting the illness remains low, but recommends people follow preventative measures such as watching hands and avoiding touching ones face to help avoid getting sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.