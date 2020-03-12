CONCORD — Purchasing a used skid steer and a used hot box were listed on the agenda for the Town of Concord board members at the monthly meeting.
The hot mix single axle trailer would be used to warm cold patch for road patching and pot holes. The board approved a maximum of up to $1,000, if purchased. The 1998 Bobcat skid steer was voted down. The equipment was viewed on a web site.
There were no zoning requests or highway foreman’s reports.
The treasurer’s report was approved, along with payment of monthly bills.
Clerk Brian Neumann, gave the monthly budget report.
Brad Bowen, head EMS and fire chief of Western Lakes, addressed the board of his monthly report and call volume. He briefed on the coronavirus and reported his department is making sure to follow protocol that is already in place with the influenza virus.
Property owners who are in violation of Chapter 9 of the town ordinance, will be notified of removal of parked, abandoned and unlicensed vehicles, which are parked on the road right of way.
The board approved the adoption of the Wisconsin Commercial and Residential State Building Codes, which apply to electrical, dwellings, commercial buildings, historical and existing buildings and plumbing.
Town residents will no longer have “free access” to county highway road salt. In the past years, town residents were able to access road salt from the Concord town shop for their own personal use at no charge. Residents are advised to purchase their own salt from a store.
