JEFFERSON — Jason Poeppel, information technology director for Jefferson schools, updated the school board Monday on recent, current and pending technology changes and upgrades within the district.
The department includes two desktop technicians.
The district has a new help desk process in place to help the department keep better records on the kind and number of calls it fields.
However, since this process is new, there is not a lot of data available under the new system that would allow officials to compare this year’s IT help requests with those of other years.
To address an IT concern, teachers can submit a “ticket” and all of these tickets are tallied at the end of the year, along with cataloging the relevant issue.
“We changed things up this year,” Poeppel said. “Before we were using a Google form. Now we’re pushing teachers to go through the program and we are able to track things much better.”
There are still some people who stop by the IT offices, telephone or email their questions. The district does answer these requests.
This year, the department recorded 991 tickets from staff members. However, this number would not include requests received in other ways.
Poeppel said that the program will be tweaked a little in years to come in order to provide the district with more specific information. For example, the top category of problem that staff members were experiencing was “other.”
Poeppel said he and his department will be working to break down potential problems into more categories so it gets better information in the future.
The second most common category of IT request deals with Chromebooks. Since the district moved to 1:1 computing at the middle and high school level using Chromebooks, these are some of the most used pieces of technology in the district and so they see the most problems.
“The keyboards kind of go bad after awhile,” Poeppel said.
The sixth-grade Chromebooks have had some screen issues.
The freshman Chromebooks, issued this year, turned out to be a relatively bad batch from the manufacturer.
“Everyone who bought HP Chromebooks is having the same problems,” he said.
The district had experienced some problems with devices it purchased last year through HP, and this year, HP gave the district a large discount to stay with them. Following that move, this year the district experienced more issues so that decision will be re-evaluated and the district will be looking at options.
At the high school, about a quarter of these Chromebooks have been sent back for repair.
The vendor from which the school district received this batch of Chromebooks has responded to the relatively high level of repair requests by extending the warranty on all of these devices.
The supplier is also shipping the School District of Jefferson some 65 keyboards at no additional cost so the faulty keyboards can be switched out.
The district moved to PowerSchool Online Registration this year, PowerSchool having bought the district’s existing program and discontinued it.
Online registration would open Wednesday afternoon for Jefferson’s summer school sessions, Poeppel said.
There are new online forms for regular school registration as well, with significant changes to the parent/guardian information sheets.
Poeppel said the IT department uses IT-Asset Lifecycle Management to figure the useful life of hardware to maximize the district’s return on its investment. If the hardware still has some value when it’s due to be replaced, it’s sold, while the rest will be recycled.
The district gets a new batch of fifth-grade Chromebooks each year, and those follow the same students through sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade.
Then in ninth-grade, students receive new Chromebooks again, for use until they graduate.
New this year, Jefferson High School will be letting students take their Chromebooks home with them over the summer so they can stay connected with the school via PowerSchool and email.
Board member Terri Wenkman said she thought that was a great idea, as a surprising number of messages actually come through during the summer.
Poeppel said the decision was made for a practical reason as well, as district personnel spent a lot of time collecting all of the devices at the end of the school, following up to make sure all were returned, storing them for the summer, recharging and preparing them for the start of the next school year and transporting them to each student’s new homeroom.
Sending the Chromebooks home with students will provide a benefit to the students and will eliminate all of this “housekeeping” work for the school, Poeppel said.
There are several IT projects slated for this summer.
First, the district will be putting in six additional access points in high school Gym 1 to accommodate testing, in order to be able to serve some 170 students taking tests at once in the same space.
In terms of student printing, the district is moving to PaperCut mobile printing. Google discontinued the program the district formerly used. The redo will come at no additional cost other than the time needed to make the switch.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson Middle School public address system is now 20 years old and at the end of its life cycle.
The district will be replacing the old system with a new one with a couple of added features. This will include strobe lights in “loud” classrooms like the gym or band room to alert people to pause their activity for the announcements that might not otherwise be heard. This project will also entail adding new outside speakers at the middle school.
Likewise, the elementary schools, which recently got new public address systems, will be getting small upgrades with the addition of strobe lights and extra speakers in areas that did not have them.
“The goal is to do all PAs on the same system so we can do district-wide announcements from one location if necessary,” Poeppel said.
The district will also be replacing its datacenter servers. The district had three of them and they are all seven years old and no longer under warranty, which renders them pretty much obsolete, since they’re at the heart of the district’s information system. The district is scaling down to two smaller servers now, since it is storing more of its information in the cloud.
