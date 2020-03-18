The last school still hosting classes in Watertown during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent orders will be moving online.
Marantha Baptist University, 745 W. Main St., announced late Monday it will change all classes to the online format for the remainder of the spring semester. The campus will remain open for students for students who want to stay, but students will be allowed to leave following check-out procedures on Thursday.
“In consideration of the new guidelines from Governor Evers and the recommendations this afternoon from President Trump it has become infeasible for MBU to maintain normal campus operations for the spring semester,” said Dr. Matt Davis MBU executive vice president in a statement on the university’s website. “Based on these realities together with the recommendations of the Campus Health Task Force and the Academic Unit Leaders, this afternoon the Executive Council decided that MBU will be changing all classes to the online format for the remainder of the semester.”
The faculty will use next week’s scheduled spring break to prepare for the online transition and distance-formatted classes will resume on March 30.
This week, on-campus classes will continue as scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday. All chapel services for the week will also be cancelled and no further large-group activities of 50 people or more will be taking place.
Meal service adjustments have been implemented with to-go boxes being used. No more than 50 students at a time can eat in the dining room and outside guests can no longer be served. Employees have been told to not eat in the dining room this week to make room for students.
On Monday, MBU also announced the Chamber Singers are still planning to perform their home concert by livestream on Wednesday at 7 p.m., but there would be no live audience. The morning chapel concert has also been canceled.
All dorm students must complete the check-out process by Friday at 5 p.m. Those who decide to stay on campus will move into a designed men’s or women’s dorm. Students who decide not to return to campus following the break should move their items into summer storage or take all their items when they leave.
For students who stay on campus, they will have access to the MBU network to work on online classes, access the library and faculty assistance as well as student services.
Maranatha Baptist Academy has suspended its operations to abide to Gov. Evers order, but the Kiddie Kampus childcare facility will remain open.“We know that this dramatic change of plans will cause some turmoil and disruption to your life. Our hearts break for our graduating seniors especially as this is certainly not the experience you had in mind for your last semester of college. We love you and remain committed to your academic success and development into the leader that God wants you to be ‘to the Praise of His Glory,’” Davis said. “We will remain available to you for personal discipleship, and in the days to come we will develop creative ways to maintain our sense of community. We will continue to pray for you and rejoice as we see the Lord provide in these extraordinary circumstances.”
