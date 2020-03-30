JUNEAU — Construction will begin today on US 151 in Dodge County. The highway will remain open to traffic with single lane closures in each direction. Motorists are urged to anticipate construction activities and reduce speeds in the work zone.
The project will repair and resurface US 151 between the north State Highway 73 interchange and the railroad bridge overpass south of Beaver Dam.
The $9.4 million project is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
For information on road construction, traffic incidents or weather event closures across Wisconsin visit www.511wi.gov.
Worker health and safety remains a priority as WisDOT monitors local, state and federal guidance related to COVID-19. The department continues to collaborate with work crews to address concerns and take necessary precautions.
