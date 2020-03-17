City meetings to continue amid COVID-19 concerns

The City of Watertown will complete its weekly meetings as scheduled amid cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Mayor Emily McFarland, the city will have its common council meeting today (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. in City Hall, but she encourages all citizens interested in the meeting to stream it online via WatertownTV's live stream on the station's website or watching it live on Charter channel 984.
COVID-19 will also be a major topic of discussion during the council proceedings.
During the council meeting, the city will give an update on COVID-19 as well as discuss a resolution for a declaration of emergency for COVID-19.
Although it is not officially known what this declaration entails, declarations of emergency typically allows for governments to perform actions or create policies it wouldn't normally be able to do. These are typical during times of crises such as natural disasters or medical pandemics.
It is not known if this move is an unprecedented one for Watertown, but it is not unique to the area.
On Friday, Jefferson County declared a state of emergency in response to the pandemic to "facilitate and expedite the use of resources to protect persons from the impacts of the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining continuity of operations for the county," according to Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier.
According to Wehmeier, Jefferson County has taken multiple steps including working with the public on implementing social distancing measures, which could include eliminating most group meetings and postponing them, shifting them to individual sessions, or arranging virtual meetings, providing credible information from the state Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through social media, monitoring all public meetings over the course of the next few weeks in attempt to hold only meetings that are needed for specific action items related to county operations, restricting public access to the jail and halting certain non-essential services which started Monday, including passports, DMV, DNR licenses and notary services to try and limit public face-to-face contact.
During the meeting the city will also discuss a resolution to change the polling location of Aldermanic District 1 from Marquardt Manor chapel to City Hall for the April 7 general election and presidential preference primary.
The city is also scheduled to have three other meetings this week as of Monday, including a historic preservation and downtown design commission meeting Wednesday in the council chambers at 7 p.m., a board of health meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m., 515 S. First St. and a Watertown housing authority meeting Thursday at 4 p.m. in the first floor community room of Johnson Arms, 201 Water St.
It is not yet known if there will be additional limitations to these meetings outside of the restrictions by the mayor this weekend prohibiting gatherings to 100 people or less.
