JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board Tuesday night approved the establishment of the Beaver Dam Lake District.
The taxing entity would raise revenue from waterfront property owners to address complex resource problems associated with the Beaver Dam Lake, as poor water quality, eroding shorelines, excessive carp, periodic excessive growth of invasive aquatic plants, and non-point runoff of sediment and nutrients.
The district could greatly improve the lake’s chances of receiving grant funding, too. The revenue would be generated on a tax of either assessed value or an equal division of the number of properties, and will be decided by its governing body. The residents who live inside the lake district district would approve or disapprove budgets set by commissioners.
The process was triggered when the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association submitted a petition with the required signatures to the county to form the district.
Now that the district has been approved by the county, an organizational meeting of the initial lake district board must be held within 90 days, to prepare for the first annual meeting this summer when the new board will elect its own members.
The five-person district will be made up of three members elected at-large, one resident from Dodge County and one person representing the municipality with the highest amount of taxable lakefront property. City of Beaver Dam was once considered to be the largest taxing jurisdiction, but a calculation has shown it appears to be the Town of Westford.
In order for the county board to consider the petition to form the district, a 51-percent approval rate was required, or 714 signatures were needed from shoreline property owners. There were 733 collected.
The vote was delayed last month to allow board members an opportunity to further research an amendment made by Dodge County Board Supervisor Jeff Schmitt. His measure would have amended the boundary of the district, removing 560 parcels out of 1,104. The motion would have eliminated property owners who did not want to be part of the lake district.
The board approved the district for every shoreline property owner by a 21-6 vote. The six board members who voted against it were: Mary Bobholz, Beaver Dam; Richard Greshay, Horicon; David Guckenberger, Ashippun; Russell Kottke, Fox Lake; MaryAnn Miller, Beaver Dam; and Schmitt, Beaver Dam.
