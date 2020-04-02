IXONIA — The Town of Ixonia will be conducting drive-thru and walk up absentee voting on the following days:
- Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Voters can enter the drive-thru window from Highway F/American Street.
The walk-up window may be accessed inside the town hall. Voters must bring photo ID.
Persons with questions, can call the town hall at 920-261-1588.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.