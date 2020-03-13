Cash bond set at $100,000 for Lomira woman charged in child's death

JUNEAU — Cash bond was set at $100,000 Thursday for a Lomira woman charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old child. Jamie Hildebrandt, 32, is facing a felony count of neglecting a child – causing death (failure to provide necessary medical care).
An autopsy was conducted March 9 were multiple contusions were documented, including “transection (a cut across) of the pancreatic body and laceration of the omentum (a membranous double layer of fatty tissue that covers and supports the intestines and organs in the lower abdominal area).”
Assistant Milwaukee Medical Examiner Jessica Lelinski noted that a 3-year-old would not be capable of sustaining such injuries in a fall from a household item and it would take hours not days for the wounds to be fatal. The autopsy report concluded that there were multiple blunt force injuries to the child’s head, chest, back and upper and lower extremities. It also found that there was hemorrhaging between the skull and scalp.
Hildebrandt appeared at her initial hearing via video conferencing in Dodge County Circuit Court, where Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg requested the $100,000 cash bond.
Klomberg said the severity of the case and Hildebrandt being a possible flight risk justified the high cash bond. He said she has two other children who are with family members right now.
“She caused the injuries and didn’t seek any medical attention for the child,” he said.
He also said Hildebrandt has a close friend, who is an over-the-road truck driver, who does not have his own place so she could possibly leave the area. Klomberg also said since the case remains under investigation Hildebrandt could face additional charges.
Hildebrandt’s attorney, Greg Ernest Vollan from the public defender’s office, said she is not a flight risk and will make her court dates and was cooperative with law enforcement. He also said she has no financial resources and is unemployed.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim agreed with Klomberg’s request. He also said Hildebrandt must not have any contact with children and no activities involving the care of children. She must not also have any contact with children unless supervised by an adult approved by Dodge County Human Services. Hildebrandt must not have any contact with with Frank Pleester, Jr., who is the father of the child.
Pleester, 33, of Lomira was taken into custody on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and has not been charged at this time in this case.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 6:55 p.m. March 6 to 725 Railroad St. in Lomira for a report of a child who was not showing any signs of life. Among the responding officers was Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who observed the child with significant bruising to his face and under his eyes. There were also various marks on parts of his body.
When Hildebrandt was interviewed, she at first denied her involvement and allegedly attempted to accuse others of being responsible for the child’s injuries. After being taken into custody for the child’s death, Hildebrandt allegedly admitted to accidentally stepping on her son.
According to the criminal complaint, Hildebrandt said she laid the child on the bathroom floor and forgot he was there when she was getting more diapers. She allegedly said when she realized what happened, her foot went down further as she backed off. She said that she did push down because she was trying to back up as she was getting her footing.
The complaint said Hildebrandt also allegedly admitted to using make-up foundation to cover the child’s injuries. When asked why she didn’t call 911 after the incident, Hildebrandt allegedly said she believed the child was OK. She told investigators she didn’t mean to hurt him. She said she thought she stepped on his ribs, but she felt them and none of them felt broken, the complaint stated. Hildebrandt said she held him by the hands and helped him walk. She said that he took a few steps and then she carried him from the bedroom door to the bed.
If convicted, Hildebrandt faces no more than a $100,000 fine and 25 years in prison. She is scheduled to make her preliminary hearing April 16 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
