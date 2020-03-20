Soccer Update — At this time we are still planning on having our spring soccer season. Currently we are hoping to start sometime in May, which is of course later than the April start we originally had planned. Everything is fluent and things seem to change multiple times a day. With that said, we are going to postpone our coaches meeting that was originally scheduled for March 30. We are still accepting registrations for all leagues and we are waiving the $10 late fee if you know of anyone still interested.
Park and Recreation
Steve Sharp
