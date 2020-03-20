Soccer Update — At this time we are still planning on having our spring soccer season. Currently we are hoping to start sometime in May, which is of course later than the April start we originally had planned. Everything is fluent and things seem to change multiple times a day. With that said, we are going to postpone our coaches meeting that was originally scheduled for March 30. We are still accepting registrations for all leagues and we are waiving the $10 late fee if you know of anyone still interested.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.