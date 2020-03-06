The American Red Cross blood drive held Tuesday at Christ United Methodist Church surpassed its goal of 54 pints.
Fifty-eight pints were collected on the second day of the blood drive. On Monday, 91 pints were donated.
Gallon donors included John Flint, 16 gallons; and Walter Boris, one gallon.
Double or power reds donors were Walter Boris, Angel Eagen, John Flint, Jami Frank, Teresa Gerloff, Thomas Hoof, Carl Krueger, Robert Lippert, Edward Schmidt, Kitty Stueber, Bonnie Sukow, Ray J. Tobias, Jr., and Anthony Zulli.
Other donors were Lorian Bocher, George Borth, Roger Braasch, Richard Chivers, Susan David, Heidi Deglow, William Ebert, Karen Foelker, Victoria Gifford, Donald Griffin, Stephanie Gronewold, Mary Held, Chelsea Kemmerling, James Kreuziger, Betty Krueger, Scott Lovrine, David McDonald, Eugene Mess, Kathy Moore, Mary Nilsen, Rachel Richart, AJ Ritschke, Shelly Penn, Jodi Pernat, Mary Petrie, Nancy Poellmann, John Rupnow, Patti Schilling, Douglas Schilling, Brian Schmidt, Joanne Schmidt, Richard Schroeder, Barbara Seamandel, Ray Tobias, Franklin Wegner, Josephine Willborn, Donald Wesemann, Richard Witte, and Elinor Zgonc.
