BEAVER DAM — With the World Health Organization recently the coronavirus a pandemic, United Way of Dodge County board of directors has launched a Dodge County COVID Relief Fund.
This fund will provide flexible resources to not for profit partnered agencies in the county working with community members who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak. Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps arising from the pandemic and to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible.
“Our goal is to support the needs of the economically vulnerable populations in Dodge County,” said Susan Jentz, Executive Director of the United Way of Dodge County. “Any contribution, small or large, is immediately appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”
United Way is asking for donations to assist its neighbors during this difficult time.
Every donation will stay in Dodge County and assist partnered agencies adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
One can make a secure donation online at www.unitedwayofdodgecounty.com or send a check to United Way of Dodge County, Dodge County COVID Relief Fund, PO Box 158, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
For more information, contact Susan Jentz by calling 920-885-2488 or emailing united.way@charter.net.
For general COVID-19 questions, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Call 2-1-1 or go to www.impactinc.org for information and contacts in the county for any health and human service need.
