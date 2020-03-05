Council approved open container ordinance

Open containers of alcoholic beverages will be allowed in Watertown street and sidewalks during certain events following a common council decision.
The Watertown Common Council Tuesday approved, in a 6-2 vote with one abstention, an ordinance allowing event licensees who have been issued a temporary Class B license to apply for an Outdoor Open Container Entertainment Event permit, which would permit the possession and consumption of “fermented malt beverages” and/or wine from special open containers.
District 3 Alderperson Chris Ruetten and District 4 Alderperson Kurt Larsen voted no, while District 7 Alderperson Eric Schmid abstained.
“This was a grassroots effort through the Main Street Board,” Mayor Emily McFarland said. “I am proud of the council making a decision to make our city even more special event friendly.”
Main Street Program Executive Director Melissa Lampe said the ordinance would not only help the area to be able to increase funding for downtown projects, but also would help attract more people and businesses to the area.
“The Watertown Main Street Program continuously looks for ways to grow our established downtown events and to add new activities to both draw customers to local businesses and raise funds for downtown improvement projects. The open-container ordinance will provide more flexibility for hosting downtown craft beer and wine events, which have proven to be very popular in our community,” Lampe said. “City of Watertown Zoning Administrator Jacob Maas did a great job in researching open container ordinances in other communities to use as a guide in drafting Watertown’s ordinance.”
The permit would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption in an approved area to people of legal drinking age. There are some restrictions to how and when these drinks can be served, however including no container of fermented malt beverages can exceed 16 ounces while no container of wine can exceed 6.5 ounces. In addition, the open containers must be signified with an event logo or name and must be a different color than those for non-alcoholic beverages and no open containers will be allowed within the special event area between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“Several other communities around the state have an ordinance like this,” said District 1 Alderman Bob Mudler, who also serves as the council’s representative to the Main Street Board. “We thought it would be a good addition for the city to safely and legally have open containers of alcohol on the street.”
Mudler said that although some events in the past may have benefited from having an ordinance like this, such as the Watertown craft beer walk, the push was made more in case the Watertown Chamber of Commerce elects to use it for its 100-year celebration.
Although a majority of the board approved the decision, some members did not agree.
Ruetten said he voted against the ordinance because he didn’t see a need for the permit.
“It didn’t seem like anyone would use it. It doesn’t make sense to put something on the books nobody will use,” Ruetten said.
Larsen also voted against the ordinance because he was not in favor of adding restrictions to the process.
“There is no need for changes to the process. This would add additional bureaucracy to the process which I’m not in favor for,” Larsen said. “In general, unless we have a clearly identified problem, I’m not in favor of adding restrictions.”
Schmid chose to abstain because he said there is a plethora of licensed liquor establishments in town already and opening it up further is not something he would approve, but he also said he didn’t have reason to disapprove the ordinance either, thus he abstained.
Currently, the permit does not have a fee attached to it, but it is not known at this time it will remain without one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.