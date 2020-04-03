Ixonia Bank, Novus Home create new mortgage division

WAUKESHA — Independently owned Ixonia Bank announced that as of April 1, they have added a team of more than 80 mortgage professionals through the addition of Novas Home Mortgage.
A nationwide lender with corporate offices based in Waukesha, Novus Home Mortgage focuses on a streamlined borrower experience through innovative technology and a common-sense approach to lending. The focus is on the customer, and that is where alignment between the two companies begins.
The decision to expand only strengthens the objectives of Ixonia Bank, providing customers with more than typical financial products and banking services.
With more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry, chairman and CEO Dan Westrope said, “We are excited about the opportunity to team up with a talented and successful group of mortgage professionals. This combination of a hundred-year-old-plus customer-focused community bank with a dynamic mortgage team led by Eric Egenhoefer, will extend and diversify Ixonia Bank’s financial services delivery platform.”
Established in 2019 by Eric Egenhoefer, Novus Home Mortgage has 18 branches in eight states and is continuing to grow. Over the next few years the mortgage market will continue to evolve — where the focus becomes more on innovation and efficiency.
“With the stability and security Ixonia Bank is able to provide us, our platform will become even more powerful as we look to expand and grow,” said Egenhoefer. “This is truly a win- win relationship for the bank and all of our employees.”
Ixonia Bank was established in 1918 in Ixonia, since then the bank has grown to offer services at seven locations throughout Jefferson, Milwaukee, and Waukesha.
