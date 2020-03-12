Finance committee tables funding for Town Square

City supported funding for the Redevelopment Authority’s Town Square project may come later than was originally anticipated.
The Watertown finance committee Tuesday voted unanimously to table until its next meeting a resolution providing for the sale of approximately $1 million in general obligation promissory notes for funding the Town Square project. The $1 million would provide one-third of funding towards the RDA’s projected $2.8 million to $3.8 million budget for the project, with another $1 million to come directly from RDA funds and the rest coming from grants and fundraising.
The decision to table the resolution was made mostly due to the lack of information the committee felt it has on the project’s budget and the finances of the RDA. Although the committee will wait to make its funding decision, members do not anticipate it impacting the project in any major way.
“This is a large investment and a large project, so I want the finance committee to feel comfortable and informed before making this decision. The majority of those that had a question expressed their support for the project so I don’t anticipate us having a major issue,” Mayor Emily McFarland said.
“I would like to see a presentation,” District 4 Aldermen Kurt Larsen said. “They will get their funding. There is no doubt they will get funding....They will get their million because it will be built.”
McFarland said city officials are already aware of the funding for the project and the city’s typical budget range has accounted for the $1 million being used.
McFarland also said that city officials are comfortable with the funding because the RDA have stretched the resources they have to provide for the project and she doesn’t want the group to have its normal operations on a smaller budget.
Although all members agreed the project would be completed, some were not quick to support the resolution.
“I am in favor of the city supporting this. It can’t go flat because of us. The RDA was all in favor and I don’t want to impede. I just want to know if they can provide more,” District 1 Aldermen Bob Mudler said. “I’m not here to stop progress. I am so for progress, but I am uneasy with this right now.”
District 9 Alderwomen Linda Kilps was not in favor of the resolution.
“The city has handed more money and more money to the RDA and I am not going to support this,” Kilps said. “This is not like the library (funding). This is us deciding for the taxpayer to spend money on something they never voted on.”
RDA Executive Director Kristen Fish-Peterson in an interview Wednesday said she has already met with Mayor McFarland to discuss meeting with the committee. Fish-Peterson said she will present the group’s request and strategy and will be able to answer any questions members may have.
“There were more questions than (McFarland) had answers to and so I am going to make sure I am present at the next meeting,” Fish-Peterson said. “I think they are interested in the funds the RDA has now and I will be able to answer any questions they have.”
Fish-Peterson said the decision to table should not impact the progress of the project.
“I think we’re fine. The timing is such that we’re still gathering information on the price. The price range is wide and we will be working with the SmithGroup on it. There is a lot of work to do in the meantime,” Fish-Peterson said.
The city does not have its next finance committee meeting planned yet, according to City Clerk Elissa Friedl.
