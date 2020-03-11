LAKE MILLS — The March Rotary students in Lake Mills have been announced. Lakeside Lutheran nominee for Lake Mlls March junior Rotarian is Alex Ryan.
Lily Kussmasn and Henry Popowski have been named Rotarian students at Lake Mills High School.
Ryan is the son of Jeff and Christine Ryan. His father is vice president of operations for Banyan Investment Group in the hospitality industry and his mother has a local cleaning business. He has a twin sister, Olivia.
Ryan enjoys spending time outdoors and time with friends and family.
At Lakeside, he played varsity baseball since his freshman year and has been the team captain for the past three years.
He also played basketball through his sophomore year. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Teens for Christ service group, a writer for the school newspaper, and is currently vice president of his class on student council.
In the community, he volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson and has done multiple highway cleanups in the Jefferson area. At St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, he helps with ushering and cleaning the church.
After high school, Ryan plans to attend Valparaiso University on a baseball scholarship and study business. Valparaiso, in northern Indiana, plays baseball in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Kussman is the daughter of Kirk and Julie Kussman and Jolene and Brad Hosey.
In high school sh is a member of the Lake Mills FFA Chapter, serves as a Link Crew Leader, participated in track and field, and am a member of the Be t he Change Club. She served as reporter for the FFA Chapter throughout the 2019-20 school year and has served as a student council representative for the class of 2020 since 2016.
Outside of school, Kussman is employed at Nielsen Dairy Farms and Topel’s Towing and Repair. In her spare time, she races at Badger Kart Club, enjoys hunting and hiking. She volunters at Badger Kart Club when not participting, and volunteers for the Lake Mills FFA Alumni and other community events.
Following graduation, Kussman plans to attend Fox Valley Technical College to receive degrees in automotive technology and vehicle refinishing and repair technology. Her goal is to own her own automotive repair and body shop and be a strong advocate for women in automotive industry.
Popowski is the son of Paul and Jennifer Popowski. When he is not studying or hanging out with friends, he can be found running around town or learning about recent developments in science as he is interested in physics.
During high school, he has been an active member of soccer, track and cross country. He has been a member of various service clubs including junior optimist, Interact, and National Honor Society. His extra-curricular activities include band, piano math team, academic team, Tri-M forensics and Lake Mills Loopers.
Following graduation, Popowski plans to attend a four-year university to double major in physics and computer science. His long-term plans include finishing his undergraduate education and obtaining a doctorate’s degree in physics.
