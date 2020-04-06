JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Fire Chief’s Association Saturday banned all burning in Jefferson County because of spring’s arrival coupled with dry conditions.
“We ask that citizens comply with our requests to ensure the safety of our staff as it relates to social distancing and COVID-19,” said Ron Wegner, Jefferson fire chief. “Spring cleaning-type wild land fires put our staff at undue risk from preventable fire incidents. Violations are subject to the penalties imposed by the individual town and their respective authority having jurisdiction.”
Wegner is also president of the Jefferson County Fire and and EMS Association.
He said there should be no burning of brush, tree lines and scrub grasses.
Small personal campfires are permitted in contained burn pits for family enjoyment. They must be in compliance with the state’s “safe at home orders” for the number of people allowed to gather together.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said residents within the City of Watertown’s limits are still able to have recreational fires. Biefeld said no burn permits are needed for them.
Any questions or concerns may be directed to a resident’s town chairperson or alderman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.