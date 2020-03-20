GRELLTON — A 31-year-old Watertown man was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday in Grellton at approximately 8:50 p.m.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the man, identified as Robert Carpenter, Jr., was driving north on County Highway A when he apparently lost control of his 2010 Chrysler Sebring near N8301 County Highway A. The vehicle crashed near the northwest corner of County Highway A and Reichert Road.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jeff Parker said personnel from the sheriff’s department, Watertown Fire and EMS Department, Jefferson County Emergency Communications and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office were on scene.
Parker said Carpenter was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
“It appears he lost control of his vehicle on the east shoulder and slid across Highway A. It looks like the vehicle hit the north ditch line and made impact with a tree,” Parker said.
The sheriff’s office Major Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene and its investigation was continuing Thursday afternoon.
