Due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Watertown announced Monday all city offices will be closed to visitors until further notice.
“We did this really for the health of the community and for the safety of our employees,” Mayor Emily McFarland said. “This ensures our ability to continue our daily operations and allows us to keep more staff doing their daily jobs.”
There are two exceptions to this order. The first is the police department lobby of City Hall, 106 Jones St., will remain open. The second is absentee voting and voter registration will still occur on the second floor of City Hall.
The city urges citizens who are sick to not come into the offices and if they need to come into the office, to wear a mask.
Utility and water bills can still be dropped in the drop-box outside of the front entrance to City Hall, they can also be paid online through the Payment Service Network app. Municipal court is closed, however payments of tickets can be dropped in the drop-box outside of City Hall or paid via phone by calling the municipal court at 920-206-4203. Municipal court clerk Debbie Schuett said if someone would like to contest a ticket they could put something in writing into the drop-box and the court date would be scheduled later.
Questions may be directed to City Hall at 920-262-4000. The Police Department non-emergency line will also remain open at 920-261-6660.
