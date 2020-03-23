JUNEAU — Bruce Haan and Carla Nico are vying April 7 for an at-large position on the Dodgeland School Board. The two are running for a position vacated by Anthony Cox.
Juneau School Board President David Beal said the base salary for school board members is $520.
Haan and Nico are responded to Daily Times inquiries about their backgrounds, experience and other information on their candidacies. They were invited to submit up to 200 words in a statement of candidacy.
Haan is married and has lived in the district for eight years. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree in mathematics education from Purdue University. He earned a master’s of science degree in mathematics education from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Haan is a high school math teacher in the Hustisford School District. He is a member of the Dodgeland Athletic Booster Club.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am seeking a position on the Dodgeland School Board because I feel change is needed. I have been familiar with the Dodgeland School Board for the last 12 years and, in that time, very few seats have changed hands. Many of the members have run unopposed over the years. I feel like the citizens deserve options when they go to vote. Therefore I am giving them a different option,” Haan said.
“I am qualified for the position because I have been a teacher for the last 12 and have some ideas as to what it takes to educate young people. I have earned both a bachelor and master’s degree in mathematics education and made it my life’s work.
“I spent the first nine years of my teaching career at Dodgeland and am familiar with the families and culture of the district.
“The top issue I see within the Dodgeland School District is the current referendum, which is on the same ballot as my position. If the referendum passes, I will do my best to use the referendum money for the things necessary to improve education at Dodgeland,” he said.
“If the referendum does not pass, I will work to come up with solutions to still meet the essential needs of our students.
Another issue that needs to be addressed is the high volume of turnover in teaching staff that Dodgeland faces every year. We need to make Dodgeland a better place to work, which will increase the quality of education the students receive.”
Haan said what separates him from his opponent is his experience in the school.
“While I have not served on the school board, I have ideas of what goes on within schools and have ideas of what it takes for a school to improve and be successful.
“Through my education and experiences, I do know what good educating and teaching looks like and can help bring that to Dodgeland,” he said.
He said he is keeping his vote confidential on the $17 million referendum for the Dodgeland School District, but has several opinions on it.
“The building is definitely in need of repairs,” he said. “The roof needs to be fixed, the HVAC system needs updating and some other parts of the building needs repairs.
“The security of the district office entrance does need to be updated due to issues that have arisen over the years. These are essential updates needed for the building.
“However, I do believe there are large parts of the proposed upgrades that are non-essential to providing a quality education to the Dodgeland students. After all, it isn’t the building that teaches the students. It’s the people inside.”
Nico, Haan’s opponent, said as a parent of Dodgeland students and a business owner who has lived in Juneau for eight years she wants to serve the community as a Dodgeland School District board member.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“My business and management experience gives me a great understanding of the financial decision making skills, communication, and cooperation that makes a good board member,” she said. “I own Revitalize Your Floor, a retail flooring store carpet cleaning business with a showroom in Whitewater and home office in Juneau. I have had the opportunity to mentor and support kids in this community by coaching soccer and volunteering at the school.
“I have also gotten to know parents, staff and other members of the community. I have great respect for the long-serving board members and appreciation for their commitment to the district in bringing their experience and dedication to insuring the kids in this community are set up for their best, brightest futures. I support and appreciate the drive and vision of our Superintendent Annette Thompson, and know that she truly cares about the students and staff of the district.”
Nico said she has gained valuable leadership through such positions such as president of BNI Tenfold Chapter, 2018-2019; Education Coordinator of BNI GLOW Chapter, 2019-current; and chamber member, Whitewater Chamber of Commerce.
“Unlike my opponent, I have never been employed by the school,” she said. “My intentions are to work for the betterment of all, including, the children, the community and the staff. I feel it is a duty and privilege to serve the community.”
Nico said she fully supports the referendum because it is necessary to maintain the infrastructure of the building, upgrade and expand and continue to be the best learning environment with the best resources for the students.
“I feel confident that as a board member I can make decisions in alignment with the mission of Dodgeland to prepare and empower learners to successfully contribute to and evolving world community,” she said.
Voters will vote for unopposed candidates. Stacy Schmitt is running for her third term on the Dodgeland School Board. Also, running is newcomer Nick Rennhack. Rennhack is running in place of Troy Schliesman, who decided not to run.
