Local school districts show high school graduation success

Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.