Local school districts show high school graduation success

School districts in the Watertown area, including Watertown Unified school district, have a percentage of students graduate in four years according to data from the state’s Department of Public Instruction.
The DPI announced Tuesday that graduation rates were on the rise throughout the state for the 2018-19 school year with the state total climbing to 90%, the highest it has been over the past five years, a 1.6% increase over those five years.
“The promising trends we see among Wisconsin graduates are a tribute to the tireless work and dedication of our teachers and students,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in the news release. “It is encouraging to see Wisconsin students graduating at higher rates than we’ve seen in a long time.”
Local school districts have been impressive over the past five years in their graduation rates.
The school districts of Dodgeland, Hustisford, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown Unified each had graduation rates over 90% for the 2018-19 school year. Johnson Creek led the way with a 97.8% rate followed by Waterloo with 95.8%, Watertown Unified with 94.5%, Jefferson with 93.9%, Dodgeland with 93.8%, Hustisford with 93% and Lake Mills with 90.7%.
This was not unique for any of these districts as they have been consistently over the 90% mark over the past five years. Only two times have any of the districts fallen under the 90% mark with Watertown Unified having a rate of 88.2% for the 2016-17 school year and Hustisford having a rate of 82.9% for the 2017-18 school year.
According to the DPI, most state subgroups graduation rates also improved, with 74.6 percent of English language learning students graduating within four years, a 4.5 percentage point jump from the previous year and black students in the class of 2019 graduated in four years at 71.3 percent, a 2 point increase from the previous year. Economically disadvantaged students from the class of 2019 also improved from the previous school year, with 80.5 percent graduating within four years, according to the DPI.
Graduation data and other information about districts and schools throughout the state can be found on the DPI’s WISEdash Public Portal: https://wisedash.dpi.wi.gov/Dashboard/portalHome.jsp
