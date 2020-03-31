In a proactive response to an anticipated surge in needs due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced the availability of emergency response grants for local non-profit organizations and safety net agencies that serve the community.
COVID-19 Emergency Response Grants will provide emergency funding support to non-profit agencies experiencing increased demand or a marked reduction in revenues due to the virus. Funded organizations must serve individuals in communities served by the Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown school districts.
“During these unprecedented times, it’s essential that we deploy resources where most needed as quickly as possible,” said Tina Crave, GWCHF president and CEO. “This emergency relief funding will ensure agencies are able to provide food, emergency housing and other concrete supports while we are ‘safer at home’ and throughout the next five months.”
Human service organizations experiencing increased needs due to the coronavirus are asked to fill out a brief application found on the homepage of the foundation’s website, watertownhealthfoundation.com. Completed applications can be emailed to Andi Merfeld, GWCHF community engagement and grant coordinator at amerfeld@watertownhealthfoundation.com.
Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis now through Aug. 30. Organizations will receive award notification within two weeks of application submission.
“Every day, we see more and more people in our community coming together to provide immediate help for one another,” said Karla Mullen, GWCHF board of directors chair. “It’s one of our community’s strengths, and our effort as a foundation serving this community is no different. These grants will allow us to deploy resources to ensure the health and safety of vulnerable residents.”
With the Emergency Response Grants, GWCHF will be collaborating with other local funders to ensure funds are allocated where most needed. These partners include Dodge County United Way, the United Way of Greater Jefferson and Walworth Counties, Lake Mills Community Foundation and Watertown Community Foundation.
Questions on COVID-19 Emergency Response Grants can be directed to Andi Merfeld, GWCHF community engagement and grant coordinator at amerfeld@watertownhealthfoundation.com.
To learn more about the foundation and supported initiatives, visit watertownhealthfoundation.com or Facebook at Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.