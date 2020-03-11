REESEVILLE — The Dodgeland School District held an open house Monday night in Reeseville in advance of its spring referendum.
If approved, the $17 million question would address building-wide infrastructure updates and site improvements, renovate the tech-ed classes and the cafeteria and commons area and add secure entrances. The elementary and district offices would also be upgraded.
“We also have a very traditional building and we want to expand our tech education offerings, but there is really no space to do so for our students,” said Annette Thompson, Dodgeland Schools district administrator.
The district identified a need to update campus infrastructure following a community survey, discussions with faculty and staff and listening sessions.
Thompson said the listening sessions proved helpful and helped shape how the district constructed the referendum moving forward.
She said she hasn’t heard any push back on the referendum, but only questions from residents seeking information on how it will effect their taxes.
“I think people understand we can do a lot and lower taxes at the same time,” said Thompson, when asked how support for the proposed referendum is going. “It’s a window of opportunity that exists for us to be able to have a reduction in the debt portion of our taxes and, at the same time, still do a lot for our students.”
District officials said even if the referendum is approved, there would still be a projected 40-cent drop in the tax rate. That is because this year the school will finish paying off the loan associated with building the Dodgeland campus in 2000. As a result, the debt portion of the school property tax bill will drop.
If the referendum were approved, the proposed tax rate for 2020-21 is $9.25 per $1,000 of equalized valuation. The tax rate is based on no change in the operational portion of the school taxes from 2019-20. The current tax rate is $9.65.
Brian Brewer with the financial firm Robert W Baird & Co. of Milwaukee said Monday the proposed decrease was a result of long-range planning by the school board assessing what needs to be done and timing it when there was going to be a planned reduction in the budget.
Brewer said if the question is not approved the tax rate would drop $2.60 per $1,000 of equalized valuation after two years. The referendum would be financed over a 20-year period at an estimated interest rate of 4.25%.
There are two more open houses scheduled: one at the Dodgeland School Commons March 12 and the other at the Lowell VFW March 16.
Voters in the district last approved a school building referendum May 9, 2000. A single building in Juneau replaced five buildings: a high school in Juneau, middle school in Reeseville, and elementary schools in Lowell, Clyman and Juneau.
If this referendum fails, Thompson said the district and school board will need to discuss what happens next.
“Plan B is we need to regroup and gather again. We do have some needs that are going to be addressed,” Thompson said. “We will need to talk about whether we come back with a referendum again and, if so, when. We will also need to talk about some of the deferred maintenance that we have been waiting on and how we are going to take care of those needs. It will certainly be a challenge for us.”
The actual referendum question on the April 7 ballot states: “Shall the Dodgeland School District, Dodge County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $17 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school facilities improvement project consisting of: district-wide building systems and infrastructure updates and safety, security and site improvements; construction of an addition and renovations to the technical education area; renovations to the classrooms, learning spaces, the library media center, commons and offices; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.”
For additional information, visit the Dodgeland School District’s website, www.dodgeland.k12.wi.us/district/referendum
