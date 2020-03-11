Sometimes a friend — even a grocery store — needs a helping hand and members of the Watertown business community are providing exactly that April 4, when they host a “Stock the Shelves” Breselow’s Family Market Fundraiser.
The event is set to run from 4 to 8 p.m. at Plattdeutscher Hall, 115 S. Second St. in downtown Watertown and will feature a buffet dinner, DJ, raffles, silent auction, dessert bar, live auction and spring plant sale.
A community benefit for a grocery store, or any business for that matter, is unusual. A series of events conspired in recent years, however, to cripple the small, Watertown grocery operation that is Breselow’s Family Market, located near the Cady Street Bridge. The store is used by many elderly and younger people from near north side neighborhoods, as well as by people who live in the downtown and west side areas. Customers have said they appreciate the easy, in-and-out nature of the store, with seniors saying they like the fact they don’t have to cross a large parking lot, as they would at any of the other grocery stores in the city.
Dennis Breselow is co-owner of Breselow’s Family Market, along with his wife, Pat. He said Tuesday that many in the Watertown community have long been aware that the business has been struggling, in his words, “big-time.”
Breselow said the downturn in the operation began when the North Second Street Bridge was closed for reconstruction for 23 months. It reopened to traffic in August of 2018.
“That hurt us, because the people on the other side of the bridge ended up going north, to Piggly Wiggly,” he said. “Our sales went down, down, down.”
At the same time, Kwik Trip put in its third Watertown location at North Fourth Street and the state Highway 16 bypass. The addition of this business dealt a devastating blow to Breselow’s sales of last-minute items people might pick up on the way home from work, such as bread, milk, soda, beer, chips and salads.
“They even started selling chicken,” Breselow said.
As if those two challenges were not enough, a major refrigeration breakdown trashed an entire supply of Breselow’s meat. The incident was covered by insurance, but the family still had to reinvest in refrigeration equipment, further hampering their store’s ability to function at full-strength.
A visit to Breselow’s today can be shocking. Many of the store’s front shelves are empty. Just the staples seem to remain. Moving to the back of the store, however, the meat, deli and other strengths of Breselow’s are still there. Also offered are scratch bakery items and the famous pies. There is almost nothing available, however, in terms of beer, liquor and soda, due to the store’s shortage of money to make the initial, often substantial investments in these products.
“People have been asking about our beer and soda situation for the past nine months,” Breselow said.
He explained his take on the customer-base of the grocery store.
“It’s not just seniors, it’s younger people, who understand business and don’t want us to go away, who come in,” Breselow said. “All our customers are so important to us and without them, we are lost.”
A homespun trait of Breselow’s is that Dennis Breselow, himself, often personally greets customers shopping in the aisles of his store.
“The personal greeting has been important to me since I was young,” Breselow said, noting he began his lifelong career in the grocery business at age 17. “The part I enjoy is the people. Without the people, you have nothing and right now we are finding out, more than ever, how badly people want this store. For us, customer service is No. 1.”
Breselow’s employs 20 part- and full-time staff members, but has not been able to replace people who have left. Breselow said if things can pick up, he will be able to add positions that are needed.
He said he was pleasantly surprised to learn of the groundswell of the support for the store and of the pending benefit event.
The self-professed “ring leader” of the April 4 dinner, Dawn Jeanson of Oasis Salon and Spa, said she has been friends with Pat Breselow since their days at Watertown High School and that Pat has been a client at Oasis for many years. She said she views the Breselows as friends, but also partners in the Watertown business community.
“I do a majority of my shopping at Breselow’s,” Jeanson said. “Pat has always been there for me and being a business owner, I know how hard it can be, struggling financially, and my motto has alway been, ‘It’s not about competition. it’s about community.’ I feel as though the business community needs to get behind the small businesses here. Breselow’s is not a big box store. They are what they say they are, a family market. They are family and, even in this adversity, you still see them smiling when you go into their store.”
Jeanson came up with the idea for the benefit, in part, as a result of a religious retreat she took part in.
“It’s very challenging to be in business in this community and after a Bible session, we prayed and we prayed for the Breselow’s market and the local businesses in Watertown,” Jeanson said. “A few days later, a friend came in to get her hair done and she said, ‘Have you been in Breselow’s? There is nothing there. What can we do for them?’ I thought of having a fundraiser, just off the cuff. We do fundraisers for everything else. As businesses, we get hit up for donations all the time and that is very challenging. We want to support others in the community, but there is a time when we need support, too. So we got the ball rolling and here we are.”
Jeanson said the fundraiser for Breselow’s should come as another wake-up call to the community that it must support local businesses for the city to remain a viable place to live.
“The most important thing, in addition to the money, is the awareness that we don’t need anymore businesses closing their doors in this community,” Jeanson said. “This grocery store is used by people from Johnson Arms, as well as the elderly community in that area. People walk with their little carts down to that store. And this is something that people who don’t live in that area might not know, but the police and fire departments both use that store as a quick visit when they need something. If Breselow’s goes away, what are they going to do, get in their cars and drive to another grocery store a mile or more away?”
Jeanson also said, although Breselow’s doesn’t advertise it heavily, it caters to the scratch bakery needs of other businesses in Watertown and supplies pastries to churches on Sunday mornings.
“They are a great made-from-scratch bakery and their pies are unbelievable,” Jeanson said, adding Pat does impressive flower arrangements and is available at a moment’s notice to help with floral needs for funerals and other events. “It’s just not a cookie-cutter type place.”
The cost for the benefit event is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at Breselow’s, Oasis, Lyon’s Irish Pub, Bradow’s Jewelers, Pristine Health and Dave’s Turf and Marine. Among those helping Jeanson in organizing the benefit have been Denise Rothschadl and Heidi Wieder.
According to Breselow, if the store can hang on a bit longer, it can not only be salvaged, but can rise to prominence again.
“I think we can survive,” he said. “I know the things I can bring back. If I can get the shelves back to being fully stocked again, we can build the store back up to what it was.”
“(The Breselows) don’t toot their own horns. They just let people come into the store,” Jeanson said. “And if they won’t toot their own horn, then I will. People need to know. The Wal-marts and Pick n’ Saves will always be there, so we have to be supportive of this local business. This event is being put on by their friends and family. I’m optimistic we can have an effective event. If you don’t try, you can’t do it. You have to try.”
