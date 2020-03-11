In this Daily Times file photo from August of 2018, a crowd is shown celebrating on Watertown’s North Second Street Bridge after a ribbon was cut by Pat Breselow with her husband, Dennis Breselow (left), and then-Mayor John David (center). The event marked the opening of the bridge to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The Breselows had been anxiously awaiting the opening of the bridge after a period of 23 months of reconstruction. Second Street is a main artery to Breselow’s Family Market to residents on Watertown’s north side.