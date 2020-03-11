WATERLOO — Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese took home six awards at the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest held in Madison March 3 and 4.
More than 3,000 products were entered in the competition.
The Waterloo-based cheese business received first place for Crave Brothers Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Curds for their mild salty flavor and springy, firm texture. Crave Brothers Jalapeño Cheese Curds get a little peppery zing from the addition of jalapeños. Crave Brothers also offers White Cheddar Cheese Curds and Yellow Cheddar Cheese Curds.
The business also received second place and third place awards. Crave Brothers Mascarpone earned 99.70 and 99.65 points, respectively. This cheese features fresh sweet cream from the Crave Brothers own dairy herd. Crave Brothers produces Mascarpone and chocolate Mascarpone. The latter is made by combining fresh sweet cream from the Crave Brothers own dairy herd with chocolate Irish crème for the alcohol-free flavor of classic Irish cream liqueur.
Crave Brothers received third and fifth place awards for Oaxaca, which is a Latin American-style melting cheese. It enhances dips, quesadillas, sandwiches and more. Oaxaca is characterized by its mild flavor and has a stringy texture when melted.
Crave Brothers fresh mozzarella earned 99.30 and 99.25 points respectively for fourth and fifth place. The fresh mozzarella comes in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit any recipe. It comes in eight-ounce and one-pound balls, one-pound logs, medallions, and containers of small mozzarella balls in four sizes—pearl, cherry, golf ball and egg sizes.
All of the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheeses are produced with renewable energy, on a family-owned farm and farmstead cheese-making facility that uses 100 percent green power and practices recycling.
