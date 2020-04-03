According to the U.S. government’s Centers For Disease Control, if a person or someone they care about is feeling overwhelmed with emotions such as sadness, depression, or anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, or if they want to harm themselves or others, they should:
- Call 911
- Visit the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 and TTY 1-800-846-8517.
- Text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.
- Visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224.
“Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress,” The CDC’s website states. “Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger.
Things you can do to support yourself include:
- Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
- Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat
- healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
- Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
- Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
- Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of daily activities for several days in a row.
- Reduce stress in your
- self and others.
For parents:
The CDC stated, children and teens react, in part, to what they see from the adults around them. “When parents and caregivers deal with COVID-19 calmly and confidently, they can provide the best support for their children. Parents can be more reassuring to others around them, especially children, if they are better prepared.”
