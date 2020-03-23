JUNEAU — Dodge County District Attorney Jim Sempf is squaring off against Waupun lawyer and small-business owner Kristine Snow for the position of Branch 4 Dodge County Circuit Court judge. Sempf and Snow announced their candidacy after current Judge Steven Bauer declared he is not seeking re-election.
The two candidates share years of experience, but voters will have the opportunity April 7 on deciding who is best suited for Bauer’s seat. While Sempf has spent majority of his experience in the courtroom, Snow has a lengthy legal resume in the community and as an attorney.
Each of the two candidates responded to Daily Times inquiries about their backgrounds, experience and other information on their candidacies.
Sempf and his wife, Karen, have resided in Mayville for four years. He has a 23-year-old stepson.
He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a law degree from Valparaiso University in Indiana. He is employed as an assistant district attorney with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office in public service over the last 14 years. He belongs to United Methodist Church in Mayville and Mayville Rotary Club. Sempf has also been a presiding and performance judge for the annual mock trial competition for several years.
“I am running for this position for several reasons. First, I am ready for the next challenge. I was hired by the retiring Judge Steven Bauer and would be honored to be his successor. I also want to continue to protect the community. I am in a unique position to understand the impact of a judicial decision,” he said. “I have handled many significant cases where a judge has handed down a major prison sentence.
“I have spent my entire career in public service in the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. I am currently a sensitive crimes prosecutor. I make decisions in the most complicated and serious cases involving victims,” Sempf said. “A sensitive crimes prosecutor not only has to be able to handle a case in court, they have to be able to adequately deal with and communicate with the crime victim,” he said.
“I have handled over 7,000 criminal cases and thousands of traffic cases,” he said. “I have spent almost every day over my career in the courtroom so I am very familiar with the courtroom and its procedures. I have extensive jury trial experience, which is a necessary skill.”
When asked how he differs from his opponent, Sempf said it’s how facts are being presented in this campaign.
“I have strive to run a positive campaign and present only the facts,” he said. “However, a brief comparison is in order. My opponent has publicly stated that 75% of her practice is family law. While I have handled some civil cases in my career, it is fair to say that as a prosecutor, my focus is on criminal law.
“If you have a married couple that wants a divorce, you can call a lawyer. However, if one of the couple starts beating the other one, you call me. During a divorce, if there are disputes over how to divide property, you can call a lawyer, but if one spouse starts breaking property, you call me. If you’re calculating child support, you can call a lawyer, but if one spouse isn’t paying the child support, you call me,” Sempf said. “If you’re trying to figure out child placement, you can call a lawyer, but if someone is abusing the child you call me.”
Sempf said one area that needs discretion is required is in the area of criminal sentencing where the judge has to balance the severity of the offense, with the character and rehabilitative needs of the defendant, with the need to protect the community.
“This skill is not something that you can learn in a book,” he said.
Snow said she is only the third woman to run for judge in Dodge County.
“It is my hope to be elected as the first woman to the Dodge County bench because I have the broad experience necessary to be an effective jurist on day one,” she said.
As for how she differs from the other candidate, Snow has degrees in business and law from UW-Madison. She said following graduation she obtained a clerkship at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. She was also endorsed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson and conservative Justice Jon Wilcox, who is retired.
“In 2003, I argued and won my first case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” she said. “Gov. Tommy Thompson appointed me to represent a state commission in that appeal, and Justice Jon Wilcox was one of the justices on that panel. I have also been endorsed by other Wisconsin judges who are familiar with the demands of being a judge and the quality of my work.”
She clerked at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals for two years and then went to work at a law firm in Madison where she practiced in both state and federal courts.”
Since 2007, she and her husband have owned a law firm located in Waupun, where the couple lives with their two daughters.
“I have been active in the legal community and my local community of Waupun since moving here in 2007,” Snow said. “Most of my community service has involved children, including Waupun’s Christmas Club, Klossner’s Kids, High School Mock Trial, and Waupun Rotary Club. I serve on the board of directors for a transitional living facility for women recovering from drug and alcohol addictions.”
Snow is also a breast cancer survivor.
As for her legal experience, Snow touts her 27 years of diverse legal experience.
“I have practiced in 25 counties before numerous judges, in dozens of legal areas,” she said. “I have two wins at the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”
If elected, Snow said she would like to see a Veteran’s Treatment Court return to Dodge County.
“This is an alternative similar to drug and alcohol treatment courts, which provide veterans with mentoring and treatment for PTSD and other service related problems,” Snow said.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson is encouraging residents to vote early for the April 7 election. Gibson said the polls will be open for those who need them on Election Day, but most voters should vote absentee for this election. She said absentee voting can be done in person at the local municipal office or an individual can request an absentee through the mail, email or by the www.myvote.wi.gov site.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is the Thursday before the election April 2. Gibson said people can also use the my-vote site to register to vote early. All they need is a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card with a current address. She said if a person has moved since last voting, they can update their information using the website. Gibson said that people can register in their municipal clerk’s office until the April 3 before the April election or at the polls on Election Day.
