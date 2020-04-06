Watertown firefighters battled a small blaze Saturday afternoon at Northern Trails Meats.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said his department was called at 2:30 p.m. to the meat shop at 109 Emerald St.
When emergency crews were headed to the scene, they could see smoke and flames so they called for mutual aid, which was later called off, Biefeld said.
He said when firefighters arrived they found a man trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.
“We had a quick knockdown of the fire,” Biefeld said. “We had it under control right away. We were on scene for 45 minutes or less doing some overhaul and helping the owner move some things around.”
Biefeld said the fire was contained to a room in the building. He said there is no damage estimate available yet, but the fire was caused by a clothes dryer.
Biefeld said there is damage to the building’s electrical system, but no structural damage to the building. He said the building took a lot of smoke damage.
He said no one was injured.
Biefeld said the health department was called out to check the establishment because of the food inside the building, which it determined was fine.
