JEFFERSON — Republicans from the state and national levels urged their brethren to prepare for an all-out election battle in 2020 Saturday night at the Jefferson County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.
The event, at Neighbors Grill and Pizza, was an early rallying point for the party, as it prepares to wage war in upcoming elections with Democrats, they say, are infiltrating the region from Dane County.
“We’re facing an uphill battle in Madison, State Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, told the group of about 80 GOP members. Jagler is hoping for a grass-roots battle that, he said, should be winnable for area Republicans.
“We need to grow this party. We need more people in this room, more people doing doors. We need to finish strong and the president needs us, too,” he said.
Jagler implied that the party needs new blood. At least one speaker Saturday night commented on the preponderance of gray hair in the room and Jagler said the local Republican Party needs more leaders like its Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, who are younger.
“We have to take the fight to (the Democrats),” Jagler said, adding the party needs to hold more events between now and the November elections to energize its base and attract new membership. “The freedom of this country depends on it. Democrats are coming in from Dane County and we have to stop ‘em in their tracks. We can send them packing, back to Dane County.”
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, called Gov. Tony Evers “A reluctant candidate, who is only “a part-time governor, at best.”
“We’re runnin’ the joint,” Fitzgerald said of Republican control in Madison. “(Evers) has surrounded himself with this political team and no one is working on policy.”
Fitzgerald reminded members of his party that redistricting is coming and said he is excited about his bid for the Fifth Congressional District seat being vacated in January of 2021 by the retiring veteran of four decades, F. James Sensenbrenner.
“Those are huge shoes to fill,” Fitzgerald said. “Jim Sensenbrenner is a beloved figure. People really loved him and I’d like a shot at (the job).”
Former Wisconsin Republican Congressman Sean Duffy, who resigned from his governmental post in September, in light of a young daughter’s medical concerns, told those gathered Saturday that he enjoyed serving the country, but is comfortable with his decision to leave politics.
Duffy said Democrats’ pursuit of the impeachment process against President Donald Trump was futile. He said all it did was “rile up” the Republican Party.
Duffy said the political agenda of the Republicans, “actually works for peoples’ lives.”
“I look at what’s coming up this election year — (Democrats) have thrown everything including the kitchen sink at Donald Trump, but they can’t get him,” Duffy said. “And politics is a team sport. As everyone works in the individual races, they help everyone else.”
Duffy said it is hard for him to listen to the Democratic Party debates this year.
“If you listen to them, it’s crazy town,” he said. “If we are going to save this country for the next generation, we have to win in November. We have to work our hearts out.”
According to Duffy, it is important for people to talk to their children about politics, “or else someone else will.” He said the internet can be a brutal place for a youngster to be politically active, so they should be educated about how to present their beliefs, then defend them.
“We have to educate them, or we will lose this next generation,” he said.
Duffy spoke in support of keeping Justice Daniel Kelly on the state Supreme Court in the election April 7. Kelly had been scheduled to speak at the event, but was ill.
“If you don’t want a radical in the room, show up April 7 for Kelly,” Duffy said, adding Trump has told him, personally, he believes the key to winning re-election to the presidency lies in Wisconsin.
Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Jim Braughler announced one of the next larger meetings of the party will be March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairview Sports Bar and Grill, Jefferson, when the group hosts another of its Pints and Politics sessions. He called the event the “campaign kick-off” of the season.
