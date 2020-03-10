JUNEAU — An initial appearance was scheduled later this month for a Watertown woman who is accused of stealing narcotic medications from residents in an assisted-living facility.
Mary Jo Olejniczak, 59, faces five felony counts of theft of movable property. Each count carries a maximum penalty of $10,000 and six years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Olejniczak was fired from her job at Heritage Homes in Watertown after management discovered prescription pain medications, specifically, hydrocodone or as it’s commonly known as Vicodin, had been tampered with from February 2019 to June 2019. When asked by management, Olejniczak reportedly admitted to stealing “maybe two or one” pills, the complaint stated.
A search of records allegedly revealed numerous instances Olejniczak had signed-out as many as four pills for a patient who only needed one. In other instances, pills were signed out, but there was no record of their being administered to a patient, according to the criminal complaint.
Olejniczak is scheduled to appear March 23 for an initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court.
