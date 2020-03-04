T-shirt sales part of 4-H, FFA fundraiser

BEAVER DAM — In addition to a trivia night fundraiser planned for March 21, the Dodge County 4-H and FFA youth Meat-Animal-Sale Committee is raising money for upgrades in the lamb and beef barn at the Dodge County Fairgrounds by selling T-shirts.
“The cost is $20 for sizes up to XL, and 2XL-5XL are $25,” said Eric Salmi, event chairman. “The back of the t-shirt is really cool, it has an American flag with a black silhouette of livestock animals.” Underneath the patriotic image are the words, “Leading the Legacy.”
There are several upgrades on the list for this year’s fundraising project. “We are raising money for a ventilation system in the lamb and beef barn — similar to what was installed in the hog barn last year,” Salmi said. “The ventilation system helped in the hog barn by circulating the air and pushing the heat out of the ceiling. As a result, the animals were a lot more comfortable with that constant air flow on them.” The committee is also looking into some electrical improvements in the barns and the addition of shelter outside the livestock buildings.
Those interested in purchasing T-shirts can e-mail Salmi at mastrivianight@yahoo.com or call him at 920-988-1817. The deadline to order shirts so they can be worn to this year’s trivia night is March 12. However, Salmi plans to take orders through the conclusion of trivia night as well.
The annual Dodge County Trivia Night at Dodgeland High School, Juneau, will feature eight-player teams and 10 rounds of 10 questions. There will be bucket raffles, silent-auction items, and a 50/50 raffle. Salmi is still accepting donations for the event. “Some past donations have included meat, game, and movie-night baskets; tailgate packages; gift-certificates; patriotic wood-working projects; show boxes, and much more,” Salmi said.
The Dodge County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 19-23. For more information, visit www.dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.
