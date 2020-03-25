JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Health Department Director/Health Officer Gail Scott reported that there have been two more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Jefferson County in the past day, while Dodge County reported one additional infection.
“This brings the total to four cases,” Scott said of Jefferson County. “There is no evidence of community spread at this time.”
Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said her county added its one COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours. As in Scott’s cases, Sauer declined to say where that case was.
“Our website will be updated each day and we will also post updates onto Facebook,” Sauer said. “We now have a total of three cases in Dodge County. We had two as of yesterday.”
Sauer said she is doing her best in her leadership role to manage staff working hours, to keep burnout to a minimum. Scott said the same thing.
“We are managing our staff members who are working over the weekends. So I make sure the staff get time during the week to spend time with family and to rest. This is a public health emergency, so we are rotating people,” Sauer said.
Scott said her office also has a staffing plan for the weekends.
“Our staff members are are so dedicated that they still voluntarily work to make sure they are keeping up-to-date,” Scott said. “It has been lots of long hours and a lot of calls and communication with the public and all our partners. We have virtual meetings with our partners, calls with our local hospital, and, twice a day, a meeting with staff. We are recommending breaks, that people don’t forget to eat, take a walk and try to do something positive with family. We also remind people to reach out to those who live alone, are isolated, or have anxiety and depression issues to make sure they have the support they need.”
The office of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said the public should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to the COVID-19 virus including avoiding social gatherings with people of all ages, including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in the home, non-essential workers in the house. The state also said people should engage in frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching the face and simply stay home.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates,” Evers said. The site can be accessed at dhs.wisconsin.gov
