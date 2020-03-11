JEFFERSON — Jefferson County farmers and officials will be taking the next few months to say goodbye to one of their more valued leaders and a rare professional commodity in the county these days, Jefferson County University of Wisconsin-Extension Agriculture Agent LaVern Georgson.
Georgson, who turns 68 this week, announced his retirement at a meeting of the county’s UW-Extension Education Committee Monday.
“I am beginning the process of planning to retire,” Georgson said. “It will be several months, because I have obligations and commitments, so my retirement will be sometime in mid-July.”
Georgson started with the county as educator and agricultural agent Sept. 1, 2013, coming to the job from his work as an agricultural instructor at Jefferson High School. He was a teacher at the high school for 27 years, then replaced several people at the county level.
“There had been a revolving door, with people coming and going,” Georgson said. “When it became public I was leaving Jefferson High School, a couple of people came to me with news Jefferson County was looking for an ag agent. So I was encouraged by some people to bring my talents and abilities to the county office.”
Georgson’s “talents and abilities,” he said, include the priority he places on treating people with respect and his desire to see them well-informed.
“My general experience with agriculture is also a strong point,” he said.
In his time with the county, Georgson has tried to rebuild a sense pf stability in the UW-Extension.
“Agents had been coming and going, and I wanted to establish a relevance and accountability for people,” he said. “I was always trying to open people’s eyes to the possibilities of agriculture in the area.”
In Georgson’s eyes, the highlights of his career with the county was the 2019 Farm Tech Days, during which he worked tirelessly, over many months, with innumerable people in the county. He said, despite the state pulling back on its obligation to hold the 2021 Farm Tech Days in Jefferson County, the 2019 event was a huge success that generated considerable monetary profits.
“By any measure, our show was a success, but the state had a different idea in not honoring their commitment to come here in 2021,” Georgson said.
Georgson said he leaves his job with a number of projects still in the works. These include the formation of grain growers and beef producers groups. This, however, will be handled by others.
“(These groups) are in their formative stages and we will see where all of that goes,” Georgson said. “We will also be trying to figure out how to move ahead with (creating) a Jefferson County Agriculture Hall of Fame. This would be formed to recognize people who have worked hard in that area over the decades. I wish that was farther along, but we will be continuing to have that come together.”
The university, through the area extension director, will take into account the needs of the county as a result of Georgson’s departure. Its leaders will make assessments, and will determine what the position should look like in 2020 and beyond.
“There will be conversations among the members of county leadership,” he said. “They will make a job-description and post the position. They will then engage in the hiring process. The process will be coordinated mostly through the state and our area director.”
He said it is unlikely there will be someone employed when he steps away this summer.
Georgson said he enjoyed many aspects of his job as agricultural educator. Primarily, he liked working with the people of Jefferson County and having the opportunity and ability to provide them with, “good, sound information and education.” He has also gotten satisfaction through the personal growth that comes with learning new things and in seeing this happen in others.
Georgson said his wife, children and granddaughters have been patiently waiting for him to have more time to share with them.
“I am looking forward to that,” he said. “I own a farm business that will take more of my time, also. I enjoyed coming here to work on behalf of the county. The leadership in our county and the people who work on behalf of the residents of Jefferson County are another high point for me. The department heads and leaders are exceptional, and the staff here at the extension is exemplary.”
Georgeson came to Jefferson County in 1986 and said the area is now the place he calls “home.” He is a grain and livestock farmer on land that lies between Jefferson and Cambridge, and looks forward to being able to get back to a few projects on his farm. He noted he will “be patient” in terms of his involvement in new activities.
“However, I have been, and will continue to be, active in my church, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran of Jefferson,” he said.
Georgson will miss many things about his agent’s job. He said, in particular, he liked being asked a question, then providing research-based, practical, factual information that would allow someone to make a more informed decision.
Georgson called it “a privilege and a pleasure” to serve the people of Jefferson County as an agricultural educator and agent.
“I hope that my influence and impact has benefitted the good people of Jefferson County,” Georgson said. “My purpose here was to provide service to the people. I had a chance to work with county government and the farm tech family, as well as all the associated organizations. They have all been exceptional. I have a sincere admiration and appreciation for this county and the people who live and work here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.