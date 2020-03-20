With election day coming down the line, candidates for Watertown’s aldermanic districts are preparing themselves for the day.
Only three aldermanic districts, District 2, District 4 and District 8 have races. The candidates for District 2 are Fred Smith and Karen Wendt, the candidates for District 4 are Daniel Bartz and Julia Tobin and the candidates for District 8 are Sean Lapp and Bob Wetzel. Cassandra Wagner, 1517 County Club Lane, will run unopposed for District 6.
District 2 incumbent Rick Tortomasi elected not to run for re-election, while District 4 incumbent Kurt Larsen, District 6 incumbent Tim Raether and District 8 incumbent Bill Maron were term-limited.
Each aldermanic position is a two-year term and each alderperson will be paid $5,194 a year beginning April 21. Election day, as of Thursday, is still set for April 7.
Several options are available for voters to cast an absentee ballot. Voters may complete an application for absentee ballot, available on the city’s website, or submit a written request, including the information requested on the form. Forms or written requests for an absentee ballot can be e-mailed to the city clerk, dropped off at City Hall or mailed to city clerk at PO Box 477, Watertown WI 53094. The last day to request that an absentee ballot be mailed is 5 p.m. on April 2.
With downtown revitilization at the forefront of many City of Watertown discussions over the past year, candidates focused on the issues of the downtown, such as the new town square project, and how they would want the city to best handle the progress in the area. Though most agreed with the need to draw people to the area, many differed on how they would go about drawing businesses and families in.
District 2
Fred Smith
Fred Smith, 903 Edgewater Court, has lived in Watertown for 34 years. He has been married to his wife Diane for 46 years and is father to four children and grandfather to eight grandchildren. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 1973 and earned a juris doctorate from University of Maine Law School in 1980. Smith also served 11 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a member of Watertown American Legion Post 189.
Smith has served as a member of the Watertown Common Council for seven terms in the past from 1990 to 1992; 2004 to 2010 and 2012 to 2018. Smith also served as the mayor of Watertown for three terms from 1992 to 2001.
Recently, Smith retired as a pastor at Watertown Community Center, a role he served in for 17 years, and currently does part-time work at Water Recycling Corp.
Smith’s statement of candidacy is:
“It would be a great honor to serve each resident of the 2nd District, as well as our entire community again on the city council. In asking for your support, I pledge to actively and aggressively seek out and represent the views of our district. I have always sought to return phone calls quickly, help resolve individual problems, listen with an open mind, and fight for the interests of our district regardless how complex the issue. One of my greatest satisfactions has always been helping other people in a way that really matters.
“These are tough financial times, and they are not going to get easier anytime soon. That’s one reason I decided to run. Watertown needs experienced leaders who are willing to work hard, offer creative ideas, and speak up respectfully for those they represent. I truly enjoy working as part of a team that is dedicated to the best interests of Watertown. But most importantly, I will always remember that I work for you.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve in local government. I have enjoyed the many occasions where we have shared ideas and I will always value your views. Thank you for the honor of allowing me to serve you and, if re-elected, I will continue to work faithfully to represent you to the very best of my ability.”
Smith said that having an open mind toward new ideas in development areas across the board is key to Watertown’s future and not just limiting improved development to the downtown. With city-wide development, the tax base will broaden, higher paying jobs will come and Watertown will be able to afford initiatives for the best future, according to Smith.
Karen Wendt
Karen Wendt, 1215 Doris St., has lived in her home in Watertown with her husband for 38 years. Wendt attended grade school and middle school in the city and also graduated from Watertown High School. Wendt went on to complete a couple of years of college courses in computer software and accounting.
The Wendts have owned and operated several businesses in Watertown for over 25 years, including Andy’s Automotive, 301 Jefferson St. Wendt believes she has the insight and ability she has gained from owning and operating the businesses to help the city.
Wendt’s statement of candidacy is:
“Hi, I am Karen Wendt running for Alderperson for District 2. I would like to see Watertown become the thriving community that it once was. I have seen many businesses leaving Watertown and many going to other cities, passing up Watertown. Why? This saddens me because when businesses leave, eventually there will no longer be jobs, which in turn has many families selling their homes and leaving. I don’t want to see Watertown become a ghost town. I would like to address the issues of bringing more business to Watertown, along with a safer city for ourselves and our kids.”
Wendt said to revitalize downtown, Watertown needs to provide attractions that include human interaction and fixing areas where kids, families and other residents can build relationships with the community. Wendt said the biggest issue facing Watertown is the imbalance of income distribution for the city, which has lead to adverse effects in the city. By finding a balance, the city would be able to offset the burdens of the city while also supporting local businesses, she said.
District 4
Daniel Bartz
Daniel Bartz, 611 S. Fifth St., is married to his wife Vicki and fathered three children and is the grandfather to four grandchildren. Bartz and his wife have lived in their home in District 4 for almost 38 years.
Upon graduating Watertown High School, Bartz served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in San Antonio, Texas and Ramstein, Germany. Following his service, Bartz returned to Watertown, and he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management of computer systems from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he also met Vicki, a WHS and UW-W graduate herself. Bartz retired from General Electric Healthcare in Waukesha after 32 years in 2016 and will now have ample time to be an alderman. Bartz does not have any previous political experience.
Bartz’s statement of candidacy is:
“As a lifelong resident of Watertown, I am pleased to call this community my home. My wife Vicki and I have lived in our historic home in the fourth district for almost 38 years and proudly raised our children here. We’ve fished in the river, played in the parks, shopped in the stores, and attended church. We feel blessed that our children have decided to raise their families in the community.
“Like other communities in Wisconsin, Watertown has its challenges. With challenges comes opportunity. As the Fourth District alderman, I will work with our mayor and the city council to insure Watertown remains a great place to live, work, do business, and raise a family.”
Bartz said he believes the library expansion and town square are important steps to the revitalization of downtown, but work still needs to be done to find a solution of the empty buildings on Main Street, as they are important to Watertown’s future success. He also said the biggest issue in Watertown is the lack of occupants in many buildings throughout the city, not just downtown, including the old Shopko and Sprecher’s restaurant buildings. For Watertown to move forward, there needs to be a healthy balance of businesses that share the interests of growing the community, he said.
Juliana Tobin
Juliana Tobin, 308 S. 9th St., moved to Watertown in April 2016. She was married for 12 years before a car accident took the life of her husband in 2009. She is now a single mother raising three children who all love Watertown and all it has to offer.
In college, Tobin majored in secondary education-English before switching to accounting and business. Out of college, Tobin has been instructing middle and high school students in drama and acting and enjoys investing in others’ lives and helping them learn new skills.
Tobin’s statement of candidacy is:
“My name is Juliana Tobin. I am seeking the city council alderperson position in District 4 of the city of Watertown.
“I understand the importance of listening to people. If elected, I will make myself available to serve and follow up on issues and problems. I am motivated and energetic and desire to give back to the community. I love Watertown. I want to be dedicated to keeping our city safe and positive for our future, children, and families. This city is my home and I want Watertown, Wisconsin to continue to be a great place to live.
“I understand the need to work hard as a team on the council and to work hand in hand with Mayor (Emily) McFarland and the other council members in order to achieve this goal. I am open to the challenge and would love the opportunity to serve District 4 and the city of Watertown.”
Tobin said she thinks the current revitalization projects for the downtown are “phenomenal” for the city. She said the progress is exciting and knows revitalization is a big task, but she hopes to help on a governmental level as she has as a citizen. Tobin also sees the biggest issue in Watertown being two-fold, the need to grow the city by bringing new, successful businesses in while also being dedicated to the safety of families and children. These will help bring more people to want to come and live in the city, she said.
District 8
Sean Lapp
Sean Lapp, 704 Autumn Crest Drive, and his wife Tracy have lived in Watertown for over 20 years. Lapp graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a minor in economics and following graduation began work at 7-Up, where he has been for over 25 years and is currently a sales supervisor.
Lapp has worked in the community in multiple ways too, especially when his two children were younger. These roles included coaching for multiple sports at various levels, helping to start a youth lacrosse club and serving as the president of the athletic association for St. Henry’s Catholic School (now Watertown Catholic School).
Lapp’s statement of candidacy is:
“My name is Sean Lapp and I am running for Alderman, District 8, because I want to see Watertown grow to its full potential. Watertown is a unique place where there are so many offerings. We have great parks that serve us well for baseball tournaments, tennis matches, and soccer games. There’s also our extensive water frontage that is great for fishing tournaments, kayaking, Riverfest and 5K’s. Tons of visitors from all over come to events here and use our facilities. Our businesses here are so supportive of the community and the schools.
“I am ready to attend council & committee meetings and continue the discussion on ways to improve this wonderful city as well as make decisions that will keep us moving forward. I want to help continue growth so both our citizens and our visitors are excited and proud of our positive changes. It would be great to have visitors come back repeatedly and when they return home, tell their friends what a great community Watertown is and I would love to have our residents, when they’re away from town, talk about Watertown with enthusiasm and positivity.”
Lapp said he is excited for the positive impact the Town Square will have on downtown. He said he understands that change is hard, but he feels the Town Square will help give downtown a “face lift” as well as give the community another place to come together and enjoy the downtown while benefiting from the downtown atmosphere by being a great gathering place and also have the opportunity to be a direct and indirect revenue generator for the city. Lapp also said he is willing to put the time in to help get the projects done and anything else positive coming the council’s way.
Bob Wetzel
Bob Wetzel, 920 South St., has lived in Watertown for 19 years. He has been married to his wife Sheril for 40 years and is father to four children and grandfather to 12. Before coming to Watertown, Bob served as a pastor for 21 years. He is employed at Adtech Industries in Watertown as a shipping/receiving clerk. Bob coached little league baseball for five years and was elected to serve three consecutive terms on the Watertown City Council beginning in 2006.
Wetzel’s statement of candidacy is as follows:
“I would be honored to serve the residents of the 8th District once again. At this time of uncertainty, cautious, experienced leadership is vital. Serving on various civic and church committees taught me to listen thoughtfully and respectfully to varied opinions on a variety of subjects.
“As an elected official, it is vitally important to be the voice for those who voted one into office. As an alderman, I met in or at the homes of constituents in the early morning and into the evening on various occasions to address questions and discuss issues. Of course, desired answers were not always found, but at least their voice was heard. After the ‘100-year’ flood, I stood in ankle-deep water in several homes, cut and pulled carpet, delivered fans, and grieved with those over losses suffered. If elected, people in the district would have my time and my ear for questions and concerns that they have.”
Wetzel said that in his discussions with residents, the most talked about issue has been the Town Square and he has heard a vast majority express negative opinions. However, he understands this square is a reality and needs to be promoted well and he knows the city administration has tried its best to promote the project. He said the project requires more than a “build it and they will come” mindset, as with society becoming more mobile and being able to travel to larger cities for other retailers, Watertown’s retailers are left behind. Wetzel said finding new and inviting retail shopping that reflects Watertown is important and with a new shopping and economic shift, the city must use new and logical ways to attract downtown businesses to work in unison with the shift.
