It seems that every few months a rock band or other pop-culture personality is doing a farewell tour. So why not a well-known, long-tenured politician?
Sunday’s Town Hall Meeting at Watertown’s municipal building had all the earmarks of a farewell from Republican Congressman F. James Sensenbrenner to a local constituency he has represented in Washington, D.C. for more than four decades.
But unlike some of his hundreds of previous town hall sessions in southeastern Wisconsin — some of which deteriorated into near-fisticuffs — this one was serene and peaceful. It helped that, somewhat oddly, there were no foes in a crowd of about 30. In fact, it seemed the only thing missing for the veteran congressman was a bouquet of flowers as he exited the facility, this time walking with a cane and using the elevator.
Sensenbrenner’s retirement from the Fifth District at the age of 76, is effective in January of 2021. He has been in the national spotlight since 1979.
Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, sat beside Sensenbrenner to field local questions, while Sensenbrenner handled things at the federal level.
Sensenbrenner’s larger issues in recent years have been in the areas of health care, tax reform and immigration. He has also dealt heavily in the areas of agriculture, the federal budget, defense and homeland security, the economy, education, right to life, veterans issues, energy and the environment.
Several of these topics were brought up by Sensenbrenner’s audience Sunday, when they were not expressing their appreciation for his representation over the years.
Sensenbrenner stressed the need for support of Wisconsin’s challenged dairy industry, then tackled the issue of the recent impeachment process involving President Donald Trump.
“It was a fiasco, with no high crimes or misdemeanors found,” Sensenbrenner said of the impeachment attempt. “The Democrats set things up so Trump could not provide a defense and the American people saw through this. Trump’s approval ratings rose because of this, even as the naysaying media was bashing him. As for the news media, I think they now have less credibility than members of Congress.”
Sensenbrenner registered his concern over the future of Social Security and other financial parachutes people have had as they age, because of the number of Baby Boomers who are retiring. He called the baby boom a “baby bust.”
He admitted he has gained a reputation for being “the most skin-flinty member of Congress,” but said he believes funding must continue to be provided to the military to protect troops as they engage in military actions, particularly in the Middle East.
Sensenbrenner said he wished more would have come from his efforts to stem illegal immigration in 2005 and 2006.
“I thought I had something that the two sides could support, but it did not pan out,” he said.
Steve Smith of Watertown asked Sensenbrenner about term limits for politicians, with the Congressman saying, “Term limits are awful idea. We do have term limits. They are called elections.”
He said the government should not be in the business of saying for whom people cannot vote via term limits. He said having people in office for longer periods of time means they can learn how government in Washington works and they can gain experience that makes them better leaders.
“Congressmen come and go, and staff members can stay for their entire careers. What ends up happening, in some cases, is that the staff ends up running things,” he said. “You also have to earn respect over the years to get into the higher, decision-making positions and to fill them competently.”
Sensenbrenner said being a congressman really amounts to holding two full-time jobs 700 miles apart and this can be off-putting to many potential candidates.
“This is an offer that’s easy to refuse. And you are attacked by people on the other side constantly. Good people decide they don’t want to put up with that, especially if you have kids. You don’t want your young kids to see some of the awful things that people are saying about you,” he said, noting his face has been photo-shopped into images in which he ends up being seen wearing Nazi SS uniforms.
Sensenbrenner lamented that there is no longer much civility or willingness to compromise in Washington.
“Compromise is now a four-letter word,” he said.
In a conversation with the Daily Times after the meeting, Sensenbrenner said he could not answer questions about the next likely successor to his seat.
He was, however, able to talk about what he feels are among his greatest accomplishments. He said these have been his contributions to the Patriot Act, which he said has made Americans safer and his work to extend the Voting Rights Act.
Among goals not realized in his career has been his failure to see his ideas for immigration reform come to fruition.
“That was very frustrating,” he said.
Sensenbrenner discussed how he will spend the early portion of his retirement. He said his wife is ailing and will be in nursing care in Alexandria, Virginia, so he will be spending much of his time there. He said he will likely return to Wisconsin eventually and might be found on occasion at non-political events in Jefferson and Dodge counties.
For those in the area who want to catch perhaps the last of Sensenbrenner’s appearances in Jefferson County, he will be at Johnson Creek Village Hall today at 10 a.m., Helenville Fire Hall at 10:45 a.m. and Sullivan Village Hall at 11:30 a.m.
