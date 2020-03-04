Watertown High School will present the Rick Abbot comedy Play On! on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in high school auditorium.
The play takes the audience on a journey from rehearsal, to final dress rehearsal, to opening night of an amateur theater company as they attempt to perform a play with an ever-changing script. The novice playwright continues to make alterations frustrating the actors, director, and crew, creating hilarious mayhem in the process. The production that results is not what anyone had in mind.
Members of the cast include Gwen Woerishofer, Brian Frank, Riley Kappell, Jessica Lensmire, Tatum (Wren) Henderson, Leysa Miner, Cole Peterson, Aurora Scott, Peyton Bernhardt, and Lucy Groeler. Student members of the production staff are Kirsten Gutkowski, Violet Kennedy, Michaela Zeck, and Miya Schumacher.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. Adult tickets are $3 and students and senior tickets are $2.
